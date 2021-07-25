It's a race against the clock for the Grand Strand Humane Society as they look for people to adopt or foster over 200 cats and dogs before they have to vacate the building on Aug. 1 due to a rat infestation issue.

Jessica Wnuk, executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, said the rat issue has been a problem that has increased over the years because of storms the area has seen such as Matthew and Florence.

"Unfortunately, being kind of sandwiched between the waterway makes it more of a problem for us in this location," Wnuk said. "Of course, we have food out for our animals, we have a unique situation here."

Wnuk said that the summertime is one of the busiest times of the year for the shelter.

"Our number of intakes is skyrocketing and the number of adoptions that we do is typically lower with people on vacation and out doing things. They're not really thinking about coming in to adopt an animal," Wnuk said.

Wnuk added that typically relocating during their busiest time of the year is a challenge but they remain appreciative to those that have helped in their time of need from the city of Myrtle Beach to community members. The city owns the building, which has been there for 20 years.

"We're very appreciative of the city coming in and doing some work here in the building so we're going to make it work," Wnuk said. "We're so luck that the community has our back."

According to city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea, the city is paying for the cost to take care of the infestation issue, a process that will take at least a month before anyone can return to the shelter.

Over the weekend, GSHS held a fee waived adoption event, hoping to reduce the number of pets in the shelter before they move. On Saturday, there were 26 adoptions, shy of half the two-day goal of 60.

John Tempesta, who recently moved to the area from New York, took advantage of the waived fees and finally got him something he'd always wanted - a puppy.

"My whole life, I've never had a puppy," Tempesta, who adopted April on Saturday. "I've always had small apartments. I've always wanted a puppy. I can now."

According to GSHS's Facebook page Sunday, there were still over 60 large dogs looking for their fur-ever home.

Wnuk said that the shelter is actively searching for a place where they can shelter the animals for approximately 30 to 45 days.

"We have called about hundreds of locations over the last several weeks," Wnuk said. "Unfortunately, it is hard to find an owner who is willing to have a 100 animals in there warehouse space or retail space. Zoning is, of course, always an issue, and then we need something that's climate controlled for the safety of our animals."

Despite all the hurdles, Wnuk and the staff remain hopeful and dedicated to the love and care for the animals at the shelter.

"We will never waiver in our commitment to them," Wnuk said. "No matter what, we will make sure that they are cared for."

Wnuk said that once Sunday's event is over, the plan is to assess how many animals remain at the shelter and go from there.

"We have had several people reach out interested in potentially fostering but we wanted to get through the weekend to see who we could place in permanent homes before we look at temporary homes," Wnuk said.

Wnuk said that over the next couple of weeks, the shelter will focus on those foster families. Wnuk added that if another adoption event needs to be held this upcoming weekend, they will have one.

To accommodate the move, GSHS will hold daily walk-in adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. until the time comes to vacate. Those who'd like to adopt can also submit applications and set appointments online.

For those who can't adopt or foster but still want to help, Wnuk said that you can always donate by going to www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. While some folks would like to donate supplies, Wnuk said that they don't know where they're going to be located. Wnuk said you can donate to a specific fund such as medical or the general fund.

"We are going to be struggling financially for the next 30 days," Wnuk said. "We are grateful for any donations now more than ever."