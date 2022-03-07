Owners of the Grumpy Monk are expanding over the next year, hoping to open two more restaurants in Conway and along the Grand Strand. All in all, the restaurant group could have six restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area by spring 2023.

Bringing a new concept to downtown Conway, the restaurant group plans to open its first HopnWich in the old Salvation Army at the corner of Third Avenue and Laurel Street, said Chris Evans, an owner of the restaurant group.

“It will be the third concept that we are trying to roll out in our family,” Evans said. “Conway is growing and we just saw an opportunity ... We can definitely fit in there.”

HopnWich will feature a menu page full of different types of sandwiches and will also be a place for people to watch sporting events. The restaurants make about 95% of what they serve on site, Evans added.

HopnWich hopes to feature live music on the inside balcony that overlooks the restaurant, which will seat about 100 downstairs, Evans said.

“We are going to put a big emphasis on live entertainment,” he said.

In addition to three Grumpy Monk locations, the group also owns the Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest, and has plans to open another location in spring 2023, Evans said. Though he is not ready to release more details, he said the new Sneaky Beagle location will be on the south end.

Though the demolition is already done at the location, there are “a good bit” of renovations, Evans said. The goal is to open HopnWich in September, but there are supply chain issues the owners are facing.

“It’s going to be a coin flip if we hit that target,” he said.

Currently renderings of the front of the building show quite a change compared to what it looks like at this time.

Evans said they still have to submit the exterior renderings to Conway’s Community Appearance Board and also receive approval for any of the outside designs.

“We don’t want to change the city of Conway, we want to put our own spin on what’s there,” Evans said, adding that the city is helpful in attracting new business.