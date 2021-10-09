Chad and Brooke Rank know their daughter would have supported The Kali Project.

They just wish she wasn’t the inspiration for the campaign.

“This would have been so important to her,” Brooke Rank said.

Sixteen-year-old Kali Rank died Oct. 2 after being severely injured five days earlier in a wreck on U.S. 501 in Aynor. Her death has led family and friends to urge state and local officials to change the traffic pattern and speed limit in that section of Aynor.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 27, Horry County Fire Rescue was called to 2945 U.S. 501 East near the post office in Aynor for a two-vehicle collision, according to the agency's news release. Reports said there was entrapment in one vehicle while another vehicle caught fire. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One was taken by medical helicopter.

Ash Baker, a coworker and friend of Rank’s mother, and Kevin Williams, an Aynor resident and parent, hope the efforts of The Kali Project lead to the installation of a stop light at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Ninth Avenue in Aynor. The intersection sits near the Dollar Tree and Waffle House.

Brooke Rank said the focus of the group is something her daughter would have embraced. She was a quiet helper. Unbeknownst to her parents, Kali Rank had added herself to the national organ donor registry when she received her new driver's license. She ultimately helped some 50 people with various organ and tissue donations.

Kali, a junior IB student at AHS, also played club soccer with Coast FA in Myrtle Beach.

Over the last week, more than 300 people have joined The Kali Project. Baker hopes to eventually sell T-shirts, hold fundraisers and maybe host a yearly event in Kali’s honor.

The project focuses on the section of the town where the speed limit slows to 45 miles per hour near Aynor High School.

“There needs to be a light out there,” Williams said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve almost gotten hit.”