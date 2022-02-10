David Dorman remembers when cornmeal used to coat his grandfather’s eyelashes.
Grinding corn is a family legacy.
Decades later, he’s continuing that legacy, grinding corn into grits to sell all over the United States and, quite possibly, around the world — thanks to online sales.
“I grind all the grits myself,” he said.
Dorman, an owner of Palmetto Farms in Aynor, took over operations and started a general store off of U.S. 501 several years before the recession. Then he got into the wholesale side of the business about 2009.
His late grandfather James Graham started the business in the 1930s, grinding cornmeal and grits for family and friends.
And now it has evolved into what it is today — one of the top selling brands of grits on Amazon and a business that has the capability to grind more than 8,000 pounds of corn per day.
Organic success
Last year, the company grossed about $1 million just in online sales, and $1.5 million in overall sales.
Dorman and his sons, Andrew and Devin, are co-owners of the business. Andrew Dorman handles online sales, which includes Amazon and through the company's website, while his brother Devin Dorman works closely with wholesale connections, selling grits in bulk to grocery stores across the country through companies like U.S. Foods and Sysco. These distributors deliver grits to stores including Lowes Foods, Publix, Fresh Market, mom and pop shops and also military commissaries.
“The year I came on, we did maybe $50,000 in business total out of Rubbermaid totes in the back of a truck just driving around, trying to peddle grits,” Devin Dorman said of the year he started in 2011. “And then this last year our gross was $1.5, $1.4.”
He said their company is working with about 200 new stores which will sell their products, and he’s hoping to soon sell in bulk to restaurants.
“A lot of the growth is people requesting it,” Devin Dorman said of grocery stores interested in selling their product. “We decided to move more toward bulk because we can utilize how much our mill can make.”
And the COVID-19 pandemic actually spiked sales when many people were eating at home.
“[The] growth has been organic,” Andrew Dorman added. “Dad was kind of in a perfect position when the southern food thing went from being a poor breakfast item to a foodie item around the world. And so really he was able to use Charleston and the restaurants in Charleston and the market in Charleston as a launchpad and it just kind of grew by itself. We never really have put any money into advertising.”
The Dormans are now using about 10,000 square feet of their Aynor building for production and packaging, as well as a portion for a future storefront. The other part of the building has been leased to The Rock Church. Over the last year, the company moved its operations into the old IGA grocery store building at 715 S. Main St. in Aynor — a grocery store where both Devin and Andrew worked when they were teenagers.
The Dormans hope to open a storefront in the near future where they plan to sell their grits, as well as jams, jellies, gift baskets, old-fashioned sodas and other items typically found in a country store.
The process
The corn, which comes in soft-sack-like containers, moves from the hopper to a mill, sifter, aspirator and into a large flexible hopper before being put into individual bags. The grinding room has two flexible hoppers that hold 4,000 pounds of ground corn each.
The key is to keep the room cool, clean and dry.
The first time David Dorman went to pick up corn, he went to Ohio and could only bring back two thousand pounds of corn due to weight restrictions. It took him two weeks to grind it all. With their current equipment, he can grind more than 8,000 pounds in one day.
“This is the best corn we’ve ever had,” he said of the corn they now use from Indiana, adding that it’s bred for flavor. “The quality of the corn makes a lot of difference. You want corn that is very heavy and very hard. This is the top stuff.”
In addition to grinding their own grits, the production team also sews their own cloth bags, lined inside with a plastic baggie. The cloth is purchased in 100-yard rolls.
“What’s inside the bag keeps people coming back for more,” Devin Dorman said.
After being bagged, the grits have a shelf life of about two years. Palmetto Farms recommends the grits be stored in the freezer.
“We want to offer grits that have all the natural oils still in there,” David Dorman said. “Because that’s what adds to the flavor, the nutrition and the texture, actually. I can’t even describe it — our grits are naturally creamy.”
Devin Dorman said their grits stand apart from other brands because they are non-GMO and gluten free. Many larger companies also produce other products including flour — which could contaminate the grits or cornmeal and, therefore, they can’t claim their products are gluten free.
“It’s really gotten us into some places like U.S. Food and Sysco for a higher-end grocery store or a restaurant status because they can actually put Palmetto Farms on the menu and elevate the esteem of the dish because they are using a traditional southern product.”
Each bag of grits, which has the Palmetto Farms label on the front and grandma Irene Graham’s shrimp and grits recipe on the back, is filled with either white, yellow or a mix of both types of ground grits. The company also produces white cornmeal and yellow cornmeal — a very fine product perfect for hushpuppies and cornbread.
White grits is the No. 1 seller for Palmetto Farms.
“Honestly, a lot of people think — and this is the truth, it’s crazy to me — a lot of people say, ‘How do they get the grits white?’” David Dorman said. “I’m going, ‘What do you mean? How do you get the grits white?’ People think all kind of weird [things]. They think you do something to the grits to change them from yellow to white. No, no, no … We use white corn for white grits and yellow corn for yellow grits.”
The legacy
David Dorman’s grandfather started grinding corn for cornmeal and grits in 1934. Though there was no storefront, people would visit the farm to purchase the products.
“My family’s been doing this a long, long time,” David Dorman said. “When [my grandfather] did it, you basically had to come to the farm to buy it. They did it that way forever.”
And that’s why David Dorman has kept the farm off Highway 1115 in Galivants Ferry — people still travel from all over to the farm to buy cornmeal and grits.
Almost 20 years ago, David Dorman was making a living from creating and selling plaques, mainly to schools.
“My dad said, ‘This is going to be yours,’” he said, adding he took over after he noticed business was declining in the sign industry.
It eventually became David Dorman’s brainchild.
He enjoys the creative recipes people write using their products.
“I love people that send us their recipes because I’ll share it with our customers,” David Dorman said.
And for Andrew and Devin, they are continuing the legacy.
“I just appreciate the legacy of it,” Andrew Dorman said. “I don’t think my great grandfather could have imagined what this is now … I think he would be mind blown.”
