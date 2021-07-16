A Greenwood man pleaded guilty Friday in connection to a shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person dead and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Kemian Reese, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the May 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Cedric Elmore, Jr.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Joshua D. Holford prosecuted the case while Judge H. Steven DeBarry presided over the hearing.

DeBarry sentenced Reese to 25 years in prison. Due to his prison sentence, Reese will not be eligible for parole, Holford said.

Elmore's family also attended the hearing and spoke to Judge DeBarry during the sentencing, the release said.

"Mr. Elmore’s family is appreciative of the great work the Myrtle Beach Police Department did in this case to bring this defendant to justice,” Holford said.