After four years of working as Conway’s city attorney and municipal prosecutor, Sanford Graves has been selected to follow Jane Mackey as the city’s associate judge.
“I always say that I’m following her and not replacing her because there’s a huge difference, she’s irreplaceable,” the new associate judge said.
Grave says Mackey is leaving behind a great team that she’s assembled, along with Judge Andy Hendrick. The other two members of the court staff are Nikki Goldman and Kayla Fleming.
Mackey plans to retire next month after 33 years with the city.
“She’s left the court in a good position,” he told Conway City Council Monday night, adding that he feels a lot of love for Conway and has dedicated a lot of time to it.
Graves began his new position Dec. 1 after being sworn in by Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
The associate judge signs arrest warrants and search warrants, maintains court records, levies fines and penalties as they are brought before the court. The Conway Municipal Court holds court every week and sets bonds daily.
He said Judge Hendrick is definitely the leader of the court, so it’s the associate judge’s job to make sure everything is ready to go when Hendrick needs it.
“If for some reasons he was unavailable, the associate judge is empowered to fill in that role,” Graves said.
He expects to spend some time learning the job from great teachers and when he feels like he’s caught up, there may be some modifications they’d like to make in the court.
“But, absolutely, if something’s working really well, you don’t want to get too creative, especially when you don’t know everything about it, so once I get past my learning curve I’ll talk with Judge Hendrick and see if there’s anything that he’d like to do different to try to make things better for the city,” Graves said.
In a prepared statement, City Administrator Adam Emrick had strong words of praise for Graves.
“In my time with the City of Conway, I have met very few people more suited for this role. Sam Graves loves this City and is both firm and compassionate. He is ideally suited to be the Associate Judge for the City of Conway and I am very eager to have him on board as part of the City of Conway family.”
The Conway native attended Socastee High School, Coastal Carolina University, the University of South Carolina and USC School of Law. He has been an attorney for 18 years. He clerked for Circuit Court Judge John L. Breeden Jr., served as an assistant solicitor for the 15th Circuit and chief deputy Horry County attorney, and has worked on the private side of law.
He and his wife Jennifer have two teenage sons, Ford and Glenn.
Stepping in to fill Graves’ former position is Conway attorney John Long, who has received much media attention for his work with Beautiful Feet Ministries.
Deputy City Administrator/Grants Coordinator John Rogers said the city advertised for a new attorney and Long was the only applicant.
Long said he sees the city attorney’s position as “a good opportunity to serve the City of Conway that I love, and, also, I get to gain experience with working with a municipality and get to do something a little bit different and interesting.”
Since Long returned from an extended mission trip to Tanzania, he has been working in real estate with Conway attorney Cole Smith.
The city job is not full time. Instead Long will work on a contract basis being paid hourly and making himself available when needed.
He was approved for the job by the Conway City Council Monday night and expects to be phased in over the next few weeks.
Long graduated from Regent University School of Law in Virginia in 2006. He began his career working for 10 years as a U.S. Customs senior inspector before beginning law school in 2003.
He graduated from the College of Charleston and has worked in criminal defense, civil litigation and family law and believes his work in federal law enforcement will help him with the city’s criminal prosecution.
Long said he is looking forward to working with Municipal Judge Andy Hendrick and Graves.
He says he especially admires Hendrick’s demeanor and professionalism and thinks he can learn a lot about the right way to conduct the city’s business by watching him, especially the way he treats people in his courtroom.
“He does justice, but he shows mercy. I like how he does that,” Long said.
As for Graves, he said, “He’s got a fountain of knowledge that he’s willing to share with me, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Long and his wife Mary have two daughters and one son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.