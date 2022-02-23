A dozen new firefighters would be on duty in Myrtle Beach if the city secures a grant worth more than $2.7 million.

The grant would come from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program designed to help departments with frontline firefighters. The grant money would also go towards recruitment and retention programs.

If the city gets the grant, the money will pay 100% of the firefighters’ salary and benefits for three years. Afterwards, the city would be expected to pay the salary and benefits estimated at $950,000.

The first year, each firefighter’s salary will be $44,295 with $27,914 in annual benefits. Salary increases to $46,067 the second year with a benefit package increasing to $29,031. On the third year, the salary increases to $47,909 and $30,192 in benefits.

The benefits include one week’s pay as the annual holiday bonus, nine days of holiday pay, about 20% of the salary to the state retirement system and about $10,000 annually for employer-covered health insurance.

Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Tom Gwyer presented the grant application to the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday stating four stations would each get four firefighters if the grant is approved.