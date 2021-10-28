A placemaking grant of $4,500 from the National Association of Realtors will be used to create a pocket park on unused land in the city of Loris, according to a statement Thursday from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

“This new park will help the Loris community to have a space to be able to sit or have picnics,” said Laura Crowther, CEO of CCAR. “This east side of Loris has no park or space for residents to gather to relax or walk without being in harm’s way of traffic on the streets. They have to travel to the other side of the city just to get to the recreation center to have access to a park.”

The park will be located on Milligan Street within the city limits, according to CCAR. The property is owned by the city and is currently vacant.

Members of CCAR will be "hands-on" for the project to help with landscaping, CCAR stated in a release.

Keith Massey, Loris city clerk, said CCAR initially reached out about the project several months ago. The city has made plans for landscaping, with the help of Giving Hope Gardens, and the project will feature flower beds, a few parking spots and grass areas. The city has set a budget of $7,000 for the project.

"People like to walk over there a lot," he said. "[The property is] just sitting there. I feel that if we can develop that property into a small pocket park, it's a beautification of our properties."

The .19-acre parcel was giving to the city by First Presbyterian Church, he said.

Designed by the National Association of Realtors, the grant helps local realtor associations partner with neighboring organizations to plan, organize, implement and maintain placemaking project within communities, according to CCAR.

Placemaking grants from NAR are offered around the country to create public spaces and destinations, like transforming a parking spot into a "people spot," or "parklet," and a vacant lot into a pocket park or garden. A pocket park is a small type of park for the public's use.