A grandmother and her granddaughter have been identified as the individuals who died Friday in an Aynor area wreck.
Glenda Smith, 62, and 17-year-old Jada Carter were killed in the crash, according to a Sunday news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The grandmother and granddaughter both lived in the Aynor area.
Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Valley Forge and Louisville roads.
A 2008 Chevrolet HHR that was traveling on Louisville Road disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a 2013 GMC Yukon that was traveling on Valley Forge Road.
The two occupants of the Chevrolet were killed.
The three people who were in the GMC were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be serious, authorities said.
