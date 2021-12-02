The most wonderful time of the year has returned and communities across Horry County are prepping for the holiday season.

From parades to tree lighting ceremonies to visits from Santa, here is a list of holiday events throughout December around the county.

CONWAY

Conway’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at 1019 4th Avenue. Santa will be visiting for photos following the ceremony.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the 2021 Rivertown Christmas Celebration. During the first three Thursdays in December, locals and visitors will be treated to a variety of holiday-themed events.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6-8 p.m., visitors can take a stroll through Downtown Conway and see living window displays at a variety of shops. Stop by 1019 4th Ave. to meet Santa before taking a carriage ride, starting at 4th Avenue and Laurel Street. Santa and carriage rides will be available the following Thursday as well. After a carriage ride, visitors can head to 200 Laurel St. to see Curtis the Camel. There will be live entertainment throughout the event with performances from the Conway High School Choral Program, Carolina Vocals and St. Paul’s Church Music Ministry.

Snowfall Park at Conway City Hall is Thursday, Dec. 16. The Christmas Cruise-In will also take place on Third Avenue.

Conway’s Christmas Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning on Main Street where it will continue on, turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade will then move to Laurel Street before making way down 4th Avenue and ending at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For those who wish to participate, visit https://conwayscchamber.com/2021-conway-christmas-parade/.

MURRELS INLET

The spectacle that is a Night of a Thousand Candles has returned to Brookgreen Gardens. Visitors can walk through the gardens, lit up by over 2,800 hand-lit candles. As visitors relax under the stars and the candles they can sip on cider, cocoa or wine. Night of a Thousand Candles is each Thursday through Sunday at Brookgreen Gardens, starting Thursday, Dec. 2. The final event is Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets for members are $25 for adults and $12 for children, ages 4 to 12. Tickets for non-members are $30 for adults and $15 for children.