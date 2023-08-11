Customers of Little River Water & Sewerage Co. Inc. have approved the purchase of the utility by Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.

Water officials said 6,398 Little River residents voted in favor and 710 were opposed, a 90-10 split which exceeded the 2/3 approval threshold required for the merger.

Christy Everett, CEO of GSWSA, said the merger makes sense for both companies since Grand Strand already provided water by wholesale to LRWSC since 1980. That means water quality will remain the same since Grand Strand already treated LRWSC’s water.

Grand Strand will take over operations of the Little River office and the company’s infrastructure, Everett said. The merger goes into effect Sept. 1.

“We hope the only difference customers notice is the logo on their bill,” Everett said.

The water rates between the two companies differ slightly. Grand Strand has a higher base rate ($12.90 compared to $8.67) but a lower charge per 1,000 gallons. Little River also charged a monthly “customer charge,” which is not on Grand Strand bills.

Little River residents who use more than 2,000 gallons of water per month will see a reduced water bill. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the average person uses about 2,700 gallons of water per month for indoor uses. Everett said a typical usage amount in Horry County is 4,000-8,000 gallons per month.

Sewer rates will also change for former Little River residents. Little River had a lower base charge ($4.94 compared to $12.70) but charges more than double per 1,000 gallons than Grand Strand. Little River customers will pay $4.32 more per month for 1,000 gallons of sewage, $2.52 more for 2,000 gallons, $0.74 more for 3,000 gallons and will save money for more gallons than that.

Commercial customers may notice a reduction in their water bill when the buyout goes through. Little River charged a base $2.75 per 1,000 gallons regardless of usage. Grand Strand does not have a base commercial rate but charges less than $2.79 per 1,000 gallons up to 15,000 gallons. The maximum per gallon rate Grand Strand charges is $3.07 for every 1,000 gallons after 15,000.