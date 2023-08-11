Customers of Little River Water & Sewerage Co. Inc. have approved the purchase of the utility by Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
Water officials said 6,398 Little River residents voted in favor and 710 were opposed, a 90-10 split which exceeded the 2/3 approval threshold required for the merger.
Christy Everett, CEO of GSWSA, said the merger makes sense for both companies since Grand Strand already provided water by wholesale to LRWSC since 1980. That means water quality will remain the same since Grand Strand already treated LRWSC’s water.
Grand Strand will take over operations of the Little River office and the company’s infrastructure, Everett said. The merger goes into effect Sept. 1.
“We hope the only difference customers notice is the logo on their bill,” Everett said.
The water rates between the two companies differ slightly. Grand Strand has a higher base rate ($12.90 compared to $8.67) but a lower charge per 1,000 gallons. Little River also charged a monthly “customer charge,” which is not on Grand Strand bills.
Little River residents who use more than 2,000 gallons of water per month will see a reduced water bill. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the average person uses about 2,700 gallons of water per month for indoor uses. Everett said a typical usage amount in Horry County is 4,000-8,000 gallons per month.
Sewer rates will also change for former Little River residents. Little River had a lower base charge ($4.94 compared to $12.70) but charges more than double per 1,000 gallons than Grand Strand. Little River customers will pay $4.32 more per month for 1,000 gallons of sewage, $2.52 more for 2,000 gallons, $0.74 more for 3,000 gallons and will save money for more gallons than that.
Commercial customers may notice a reduction in their water bill when the buyout goes through. Little River charged a base $2.75 per 1,000 gallons regardless of usage. Grand Strand does not have a base commercial rate but charges less than $2.79 per 1,000 gallons up to 15,000 gallons. The maximum per gallon rate Grand Strand charges is $3.07 for every 1,000 gallons after 15,000.
Jennifer Walters, president and CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce, said the organization decided to not take a position on the merger. The chamber conducted a survey among its members but Walters said not enough feedback and insight was gathered from business owners. The chamber did, however, spread information about the merger to local businesses to help owners make an educated decision.
“I believe the merger will be a good thing because Grand Strand has the resources and infrastructure to better handle the rapid growth of Little River,” Walters said following the approval of the buyout.
Fred Kisner, executive manager of LRWSC, did not respond to a request for comment, but Everett said employees would be retained at the Little River office.
Former Little River members will also be getting checks from proceeds of the buyout. Brochures sent out and the votelittleriver.com website stated that members will receive refund payments of at least $350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.