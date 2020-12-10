Robert Shelley's new weathervane landed Thursday.
The Myrtle Beach area pilot's idea of converting a propeller plane into a weathervane became reality around 2 p.m. when a crane from Shoreline Towing hoisted the plane on top of a beige warehouse on Shelley's property.
"You look hard enough, you can find somebody who wants to do the impossible," Shelley said.
About six months ago, Shelley found the plane in a junkyard. The aircraft was built in the mid-1980s by Fisher Flying Products. After cleaning it up a bit, the plane sat on Shelley's land. He knew the plane would be a novelty, but he still couldn't figure out what to do with it.
Then an idea came to him.
"Something on television made think about a plane being a weathervane," Shelley said.
At the time, Shelley thought the concept would never work. However, a friend at Owen Steel loved the idea and how unusual it would be to have a plane as a weathervane.
"There's not one in South Carolina that I can find," Shelley said.
Shelley added that he's found six other "plane weathervanes" in the United States.
Once Shelley gave the green light on the project, he worked with friends for about two weeks to make the idea come to life.
"We just started to work on it and we didn't give up," he said.
After working with friends from the area to figure out the riggings that would be best to lift the plane, painting the plane and working out the engineering so that the plane could sit atop a building, the big day arrived.
The job would be a first for Ed Kindle of Shoreline Towing.
"First time ever lifting a plane," Kindle laughed.
For about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon, Shelley and his friends carefully worked the plane into the air, having to bring the aircraft down a few times to reset before it finally locked into place.
"We had a little trouble getting exactly how we wanted it up there on the building," Shelley said.
Kindle said he didn't have any worries once the plane was in the air.
"We were just basically readjusting," he said.
After gazing at the plane in all its glory, Shelley joked that he hopes it stays up there "for a week."
"I got a feeling it's going to be up there for a long time," Shelley said. "The guy who engineered this, he knows what he's doing."
Ten days after the official end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Shelley picked a good time to press forward with this project. While he's unsure of what he'll do come hurricane season, he does have a good six months to figure something out.
"We might decide to take it down," Shelley said. "I don't know what we're going to do. Tie it on? Take it down? Pray?"
The plane now sits on top of a building houses another form of transportation: vintage cars. Classics such as a 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner, 1966 Chevelle Super Sport and a 1966 Pontiac GTO line the floor of what Shelly calls "The Museum."
As Shelley stood inside "the museum," he had to laugh at how some people told him what he accomplished Thursday was "crazy."
"With the airplane sitting on top of the building, it's going to really set it off now," Shelley said.
