“It’s a weather vane,” Robert Shelley laughed with friends after he had a one-seater plane mounted to the top of his workshop off Pine Island Road on Thursday. “It’s up. I don’t care if it stays up for a week, it’s up now. Look at it. It’s working.” Using a crane from Shoreline Towing, straps and about a six friends, the plane was mounted on a bracket on the corner of the building just as an afternoon breeze spun the plane in a quarter turn. He said the plane weighs less than 200 pounds without the engine and it’s made of wood. Shelley said the plane is from Fisher Flying Products. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com