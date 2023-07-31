Kids five years or older with special needs or disabilities who want to learn how to be cheerleaders now have that opportunity—for free.
They’ll also be cheering and dancing with pom poms and at a facility in Myrtle Beach, especially designed for them so as to minimize the chance they’ll get hurt.
Practices, beginning Aug. 8, will be on an ADA-approved soft rubberized field—accessible to wheelchairs and walkers—at 690 33rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The cheerleaders, each getting a t-shirt and pom poms, will be cheering at four baseball games in September and October.
The cheer and dance training is being offered by the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues, whose stated mission is to “offer individuals with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports and recreational activities in a community-supported, safe, adapted and encouraging environment.”
The program is open to as many kids, boys or girls, who want to participate at no charge, and it makes no difference where they live.
That’s thanks largely to the GS Miracle Leagues’ “wonderful community support,” grants, generous sponsors and faithful volunteers, said League executive director Stephanie Warren.
“It’s amazing for me what the program does,” said Warren, who called the organization’s mission life-changing.
The program’s website stresses positivity: “Everyone Plays. Everyone Crosses Home Plate. Everyone Wins!”
The cheer training is a new offering for the GS Miracle Leagues, and it’s definitely a worthwhile one, she said.
“I think for everyone it teaches teamwork and responsibility and you’re learning something new,” Warren noted. “And they are getting out to socialize and meeting new people. So it’s really a place you go out to and learn and make friends, and it gives you a lot of opportunities for physical activity.
“If other sports aren’t quite your thing, this is kind of a different way to be active and be part of a team.”
The coach of the new cheer team will be Stephanie Piechota, who coached cheerleading at Myrtle Beach Middle School for two years where she was also a special education teacher.
Piechota, herself a cheerleader from the age of 8 all the way to age 18, says she just wants everyone who signs up for cheering to have a good time.
“This population is fun to work with and very fun to teach, and cheerleading is such a positive sport, too,” Piechota said.
She said she’s looking forward to helping the kids build their motor skills and helping them work on their flexibility, physical potential and memory skills “because cheerleading, you know, is sometimes repetitive and sometimes it’s different.”
She said parents are more than welcome to sign up to help her.
“They just have to sign up as a volunteer and if parents are already in the system after a background check and what not, yes, they are more than welcome.”
Kids can sign up for cheerleading at https://grandstrandmiracleleague.com.
Then scroll down the cheer slider, which brings you to the link to register.
Piechota said, “I know this is the first time we’ve done cheer through the Miracle League but we’re hoping this is the start of something bigger like being able to pair up with a gymnastics gym or go to a competition at some point. We’re hoping the program gets bigger and bigger.”
Questions? Email Stephanie Warren, executive director, at stephanie@GSMiracleLeagues.com or call/text 843-251-3926.
