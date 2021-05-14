Authorities arrested a former registered nurse at Grand Strand Medical Center after she failed to document two types of narcotics and was unable to account for the drugs, according to arrest warrants.
Lisa Dawne Tackett, 58, of Myrtle Beach is charged with two counts of violating drug distribution laws. Tackett was arrested Thursday afternoon by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), according to online records.
Warrants state that on two separate occasions in April Tackett "failed to document a quantity of" morphine and hydromorphone, a liquid pain reliever, while working as a nurse with the hospital. Authorities said she "did furnish or fraudulent material information in, or omit any material information from, any application, report, or other document required to be kept or filed."
Both morphine and hydromorphone are characterized as “scheduled II narcotic controlled substances,” the warrant states.
Tackett obtained the two types of medication and was “unable to account for the whereabouts of said controlled substance,” according to the warrants.
Tackett was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and was released at 11:30 a.m. Friday on $10,000 bond.
Katie Maclay, spokesperson for Grand Strand Medical Center, said that Tackett's employment at GSMC was terminated in April.
