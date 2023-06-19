In a back room with meowing cats and sleeping kittens, Jess Wnuk settled in a worn office chair beside hamster cages.
She wants to talk to the not-in-my-backyard people opposed to the proposed Grand Strand Humane Society new shelter that could be built in Carolina Forest.
“We’ve realized that while this is absolutely the minority, they are a very vocal minority. And, again, we want everyone to be happy. We want to work with everyone. We want everyone to be on the same page,” said the GSHS executive director of opposition to the location of a new animal welfare facility. “We’re very disappointed they have not been willing to sit down with us to this point, but our hope is that that might change.”
At the humane society’s request, Horry County Council has deferred discussion about the shelter’s proposed new facility until July 18. Wnuk hopes the next month will be filled with meetings, conversations and compromises with some residents in neighborhoods off River Oaks Drive.
The humane society is proposing to build a $6 million facility that will serve as a community resource not just for the animals, but for the people. To get there, the county has to approve a zoning change to allow for the shelter on 112 acres of land between Carolina Waterway Plantation and Waterway Palms across from new home construction at Berkshire Forest and Village Oaks.
Nodding, Wnuk said she understands opposition to older-style shelters like the current one off Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
“You hear all the time, ‘Oh, I’d love to go to the shelter, but it makes me so sad to walk through the kennels.’ We’ve all said it. We want to build a facility that you leave feeling happy because you know those animals are getting the best care and they’re in the best environment until they find their forever home,” she said of the concept that will be new to Horry County. “It’s hard to imagine if someone understood all of the pieces of our design, they would not be supportive of this for our community.”
And she’s got an online petition with 3,600-plus signatures to present to the county in the next monthly council meeting. Of those signatures, she said, 90% are from Horry County.
The opposition had presented their own petition to the county’s planning commission recently with 200 signatures citing concerns about barking dogs, bad smells, increased traffic, water quality concerns and a decrease in property value.
Answering each complaint, Wnuk said shelter officials are trying to debunk rumors and let the community members know what the new 38,000 square-foot building will look like.
Sound mitigation, she said, was discussed before the River Oaks property was found.
“No matter where we were, we don’t want the sound of barking dogs to escape our facility,” she said of the new kennel building materials with noise damping walls and acoustic blocking fencing.
Plus, the shelter will be located on less than 3% of the 112 acres filled with mature trees and overgrowth as plans are being made to plant more vegetation and build a berm.
If approved, the building will be located 790-900 feet or more than two football fields from the lot line of the closest home in the Waterway Palms neighborhood, Wnuk said.
Even without the sound mitigation measures planned, she said an engineer estimated the noise level from the shelter the same as noise levels from an office.
Moving through the senses, Wnuk flipped a page on her yellow note pad as she read the HVAC system will have eight- and 12-minute exchanges cleaning the air inside the shelter. And, she added, every part of the shelter would be cleaned multiple times every day.
“There’s no waste ever sitting in any location,” she said.
And stormwater drainage has been engineered not to impact the area. She said the engineers have planned for water coming into the shelter grounds and water going out of the shelter.
Even with special adoption and community events, the traffic concerns would be no more than if houses were built on the land, she said.
And, Wnuk eager to talk to River Oaks folks, said the construction of the shelter will not decrease their property value by using examples of several newer shelters and the impact on their neighbors.
One example she cited is Flower Mound Animal Services. The shelter is located north of Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. The building is separated from houses by a soccer field and schools.
According to Zillow, one $1 million-plus home cost has increased in value and tax assessment the past two years.
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, another example she cited, is located in Madison, New Jersey.
Zillow listed a home close to the shelter selling for $3.2 million in 2021, up from the last sell in 2019 at $2.7 million. The property tax assessment did decrease from $3 million in 2014 remaining stagnant at $2.7 million since 2020.
The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is in Westbrook, Maine. A nearby home was assessed at $258,000 and went up to $308,000 in 2020.
The Second Chance Animal Center is located in Arlington, Vermont. The population in Arlington is almost 1,600. The latest estimate for the Carolina Forest population is more than 23,000 people.
“I think that maybe some of the neighbors don’t have all the facts about what our design looks like and what kind of engineering work has gone into it. People think of an animal shelter, and they see 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue with chain link fencing and barking dogs at the edge of every fence line,” she said referring to the current shelter. “It’s so vastly different than what I think a lot of people picture when they think about there’s going to be an animal shelter.”
Prior to plans for the new facility, the GSHS was operating from Mr. Joe White Avenue at full capacity of 170 animals daily in addition to using volunteer foster families for overflow. In September 2021, the shelter was infested with rats forcing the animals to be relocated to Tanger Outlets off U.S. 501 as the city of Myrtle Beach announced the building needed major repairs.
Since then, GSHS entered into a lease at Tanger Outlets for cats and a drop off site for donations. That lease will expire in March 2024.
The dogs were moved back to the Joe White facility and the onsite veterinary clinic was moved to mobile trailer units behind the city’s procurement building next to the shelter off Joe White Avenue.
“They’ve picked a place that they want to build. They don’t want the city to provide a property that doesn’t meet their expectations,” said city spokesman Mark Kruea. “We’ve talked with them over the last couple of years while this has been going on. We’ve talked about several possible locations, and they’ve not been interested.”
Wnuk said the GSHS had looked at several options inside and outside of the city for a possible relocation site. She said the Joe White Avenue area is not suitable to stay and rebuild since there is no room to expand.
“The property, while it’s not in the city limits of Myrtle Beach, just made so much sense for us because there’s so much of a buffer, because it’s so much property that we can keep natural which is in line with our mission. We don’t want to over develop anything. That’s the opposite of what we want to do,” she said, adding the shelter will be buying the land at a fair market rate with a closing date set for the end of July.
If everything goes smoothly on the county council level in the coming months, Wnuk expects the county permitting process to take five to eight months pushing the groundbreaking to early 2024 followed by a six-month build.
“It’s not just about increasing capacity. It’s about increasing your flow through the building, decreasing your length of stay,” she said. “So, creating an environment that is so inviting for the animals and the people that animals don’t deteriorate in the shelter so they’re more attractive to adopters. And the facility itself is welcoming, inviting, clean and they want to come in and adopt.”
The new facility plans include a cat cafe’ near the front of the facility and about seven other cat zones, five areas for dogs, a retail space, a new clinic with low-cost care options and space to meet increased area growth, meeting spaces that can be rented out for weddings and other events, separate playgrounds for dogs and cats, and a memorial garden.
Meanwhile, the GSHS continues to operate two facilities for cats and dogs.
The Joe White Avenue facility is open on Saturdays and Sundays for people to walk through and adopt a dog. The shelter is also open to appointments to adopt Mondays through Fridays.
The Tanger Outlets location is open noon-6 p.m. daily for cat adoptions and for anyone who has a question or concern.
Information about the new facility can be found at https://campaigngshs.org.
“We want to work with the neighbors. We’re willing to put in the work. We’re willing to talk. We’re willing to compromise,” she said of sending mailers out to neighboring communities that include her personal phone number. “All of these things are conversations we want to have.”
