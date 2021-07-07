The Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach is temporarily vacating its office at Mr. Joe White Avenue while the building undergoes repairs, officials announced Wednesday.

A subsequent release from Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the city is exterminating a "pest infestation at the shelter."

Kruea said GSHS had a "rat problem" and that the city would cover related expenses. He added that no regulatory agency cited GSHS for pestilence and that he didn't know when GSHS identified the problem.

The shelter, which cares for “homeless, abandoned and abused animals,” will relocate by Aug. 1.

“Our facility has served us well over the past 20 years and it has been a true safe haven for tens of thousands of animals in need,” read a statement from the GSHS. “In more recent years, the building has begun to deteriorate significantly and in an effort to keep it a safe and healthy place for our animals and team, the City of Myrtle Beach has elected to perform some remediation work that will require an immediate evacuation for a minimum of thirty (30) days.”

To accommodate the move, GSHS is holding daily walk-in adoptions from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective adopters can also submit applications and set appointments online.

According to a press release, it currently has more than 300 animals, though not all need to be adopted before the move.

“We will be limiting our intakes as much as possible in preparation for this move and we encourage anyone considering rehoming a pet to please consider all possible alternate options,” said the release.

In the meantime, GSHS is seeking space to host the shelter while its main building undergoes repair “for whatever amount of time.”

GSHS is asking those with information about a location that might be able to serve as a temporary home for GSHS to contact Executive Director Jess Wnuk at grandstrandhumahesociety@gmail.com.