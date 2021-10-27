The Grand Strand Humane Society has commenced a $6 million fundraising drive to build a permanent shelter for the region’s growing animal population.

“We strive to rehabilitate and save the lives of every animal that enters our facility and find them the loving home they deserve,” the organization wrote in a press release Wednesday. “With the drastic increase in full-time residents, GSHS has seen a 25% increase in the number of animals that we house within our facility.”

GSHS has formed a committee to manage donations, which are tax-deductible.

It is currently seeking “multi-year pledges for donation of $100,000 and larger” and “6-10 acres of land ideally in the city of Myrtle Beach.”

“We will gratefully accept any land donations or serious offers about land for sale at a reasonable cost,” the release said.

LS3P Architects will construct the facility.

GSHS has been searching for a new location since July, when it announced its Joe White Avenue building would have to undergo repairs and rat extermination.

On Sep. 3, the organization relocated to a large suite on 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., across from Carolina Pottery at Tanger Outlets. According to GSHS Executive Director Jess Wnuk, it ran adoption drives and transferred some animals to other humane societies to fit into the smaller space.

While it was initially reported that GSHS would return after 30 days, in September the city said the original building had begun to "deteriorate significantly."

According to city spokesman Mark Kruea, only part of the building is habitable due to damage to the ceilings and wallboards. He added that it would be cheaper to find a new facility than to repair the original.