The Grand Strand Humane Society has delayed its relocation to Aug. 15 as it continues to search for a temporary home while the building will undergo repairs and pest control measures for a rodent issue.

“We have not been able to secure a location as of this time, but we are looking at some additional options,” said Jess Wnuk, GSHS executive director.

The restoration will take at least 30 days, which will include the building repairs and pest control measures for a “rat problem,” according to city of Myrtle Beach officials.

GSHS originally planned to relocate on Aug. 1, but has failed to find a temporary shelter as of that date.

“This is a challenging time to relocate because a lot of other places where we would typically relocate are busy and facing staff shortages,” Wnuk said.

In the meantime, it has been offloading as many animals for foster care as possible — a task that has proved challenging in the year’s busiest season for intakes.

"You have kitten and puppy season, so lots of kittens born outside coming into the shelter,” Wnuk explained. “Since Myrtle Beach is a tourist location, we do see a lot of animals abandoned in hotel rooms. We also have dogs left in hot cars.”

GSHS has also offered fee-waived adoption.

Wnuk added that several partners have stepped up to foster some of the animals, though GSHS has had to cover transportation.

She cited the High County Humane Society in Pennsylvania, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in New York, Brandy Wine Valley SPCA in Pennslyvania, Rutland County Humane society in Vermont, Windham County Humane Society in Vermont, All about Animals Rescue in New York and the Animal Welfare Association of New Jersey.

While GSHS looks for temporary shelter, the city has started portions of the job that can be completed with people and animals still in the building.