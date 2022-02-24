Grand Strand Women's Care, a "state-of-the-art obstetrics and gynecological care practice," opened in Myrtle Beach this month, Grand Strand Health announced in a release.
Located at 920 Doug White Dr., suite 140, Grand Strand Health said the new practice will help meet the community's healthcare needs by expanding women's care services in the growing area.
The office opened Feb. 14, with Dr. Laura Young, a board-certified OB/GYN physican, joining the practice.
"My philosophy of care is very simple. Everyone deserves to have access to medical care — not only that, but everyone deserves to have access to the same high quality, evidence-based medical care," Young said.
Young is accepting new patients, according to Grand Strand Health.
“We are excited to welcome an exceptional care provider to our team,” said George Helmrich, chief medical officer of Grand Strand Health. “We know Dr. Young will bring excellent care to our patients and help our colleagues better serve the Grand Strand community.”
To schedule an appointment, visit GrandStrandWomens.com or call 854-854-7170.
