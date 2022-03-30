Justin Sipe died while waiting for a double lung transplant.

“We lost our son because there was not enough organs and we want to see that there are enough organs so that no one else has to lose a loved one,” his father Alan Sipe said.

Sipe and others met at Grand Strand Medical Center for the Wall of Hope unveiling on Tuesday.

The wall includes a brief story of Justin Sipe – he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at three months old and waited two years for the transplant before he died.

The wall not only touches on loss but also survival stories of those who received a transplant through the loss.

Mary Hill Inman’s daughter LaKendra saved three people’s lives through organ donation after her death.

“She always wanted to help others,” Inman said. “So, I think that was one of the biggest decisions with me deciding to donate because I know she wanted to give back and help someone.”

According to the Wall of Hope, 125 organ donors from Grand Strand Health saved 367 lives between 2012 and 2021. During that same timeframe, almost 200 people donated tissue.

Still, like Justin Sipe, many will not receive organs in time.

About 6,000 people in the United States died in 2020 while on the transplant waiting list and 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant, according to Donate Life America.

There are more than 100,000 people nationally waiting for an organ transplant with 85% of those needing a kidney. The average wait time for a kidney transplant can be three to five years, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

The Rev. Richard Williams waited three years for the kidney transplant he received on April 25, 2020.

“The wait is long. And the wait is hard,” he said.

Dr. George Helmrich, chief medical officer at Grand Strand Health, believes the Wall of Hope helps personalize organ donations.

“It’s not a kidney or a liver. It’s a life. It’s a story,” Helmrich said.