Grand Strand Freedom Week is eight days with 11 events for everyone, Bennie Swans said.
“This is a community celebration,” event organizer Swans said. “This is not just a black community celebration, this is a community celebration.”
The eight-day celebration includes 11 events in Myrtle Beach to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The events include a fun run, bias training, an economic development summit, a worship service, the awards breakfast and the parade on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Kicking off the event is the networking and welcome reception at 5 p.m. today at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce at 1200 Oak St.
There will be a 5K Freedom Run and fitness summit beginning at 8 .m. Saturday in Grand Park at The Market Common. The summit, which continues until 2 p.m. Saturday, includes health screenings, fitness trainers, healthy cooking stations with food samples and a fund raising effort for youth sports in the area.
On Sunday, there is a unity service at the First Presbyterian Church at 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach. The service includes joint choirs from area churches as well as ministers and speakers from the community.
The events on Monday begin with a breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Drum Major Awards.
Drum Major Awards include David DeCenzo of Coastal Carolina University and recognition of the winning seasons of the Myrtle Beach High School football and tennis teams. There will also be a posthumous award to Herbert Riley.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade begins at 11 a.m. at 26th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard. The parade route moves south on the boulevard to 9th Avenue North and includes floats, vintage cars and numerous bands.
There will be an economic development summit at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The summit will feature resources to help young adults start new businesses with an opportunity to enroll in a program that could generate $10,000 to start or expand a business venture. The depot is located at 851 Broadway St. in Myrtle Beach.
On Wednesday there is the Grand Strand Job Fair at the Horry Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus at 950 Crabtree Lane in The Market Common area. The event is noon-3 p.m. and features employers seeking the right match for jobs.
The bias training and workshop is slated for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. The event includes a panel discussion of professionals and students sharing their experiences targeted at increasing unity and reducing tension due to societal bias.
Freedom Week concludes with the performing arts showcase and film festival on Jan. 24 at the Asher Theater, 3237 Waccamaw Boulevard. The showcase is slated for 6-9 p.m.
