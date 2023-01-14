Marcella Swans, chairwoman of the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, leads off the Grand Strand Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Other Grand Strand Freedom Week events includes a community ecumenical service on Sunday at Mt. Olive AME Church on Carver Street at 4 p.m., the drum major awards breakfast on Monday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and an economic development summit beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the convention center. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach residents and businesses marched downtown in support of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the Grand Strand Freedom Week’s annual Grand Strand MLK Parade.
There were more than 70 entries in the parade including marching groups, floats, vintage vehicles, motorcycles and horses on Ocean Boulevard alongside Myrtle Beach citizens from 15th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North. The parade included the Horry County Schools All Star Marching Band which represented every high school band in the county.
Brenda Bethune, Myrtle Beach mayor, said the parade is meant to celebrate unity and coming together.
“I think it’s important that all of Myrtle Beach is out here today,” she said.
Grand Strand Freedom Week continues with the CommUNITY Ecumenical Service at Mount Olive AME Church from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. The church is located on Carver Street.
Following the weekend, the Drum Major Awards Breakfast will start at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Grand Strand Freedom Week will conclude on Tuesday with an economic development summit co-hosted by the Minority Business Development Agency and the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation. Michael Allen, of MAO Architecture, Inc., will be the event’s keynote speaker.
