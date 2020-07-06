Grand Strand officials have been working to educate, answer questions and clear up any confusion after three local councils approved mandatory mask policies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 last week.

North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Horry County had not reported any citations being issued for face mask order violations as of Monday.

“We are educating, working to help people get proper, conspicuous signage up, answering questions from businesses and otherwise laying the groundwork for as much success as possible,” North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said in a statement.

Each mandate includes rules that require employees and members of the general public to sport face masks in certain situations. Violators face fines. The rules went into effect just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

North Myrtle Beach became the first Horry County community to pass a mask ordinance on Tuesday.

Two days later, Myrtle Beach City Council approved their own mask policy.

Horry County Council followed suit on Friday.

Each jurisdiction is taking a gradual approach to enforcement.

“As stated, our focus is on education,” said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

He said the city has received more than 50 calls about the mask order. Callers primarily asked questions for clarification and compliance.

Seven calls for service were generated for officer response, Vest said, and no citations were issued.

County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said in an email that while no citations have been issued, emergency dispatch received two mask-related calls over the weekend.

The orders come as the area continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, bringing the county’s cumulative case total up to 4,715 with 54 confirmed deaths related to the disease.

Conway leaders were set to vote on a mask mandate Monday afternoon, and Atlantic Beach officials were also scheduled to discuss their own possible mask policy Monday. Surfside Beach Town Council will have a similar discussion Tuesday afternoon.

Other municipalities in the state have enacted mask ordinances, including Charleston, Greenville, Columbia and Hilton Head. Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask order.