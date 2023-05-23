Grand Strand locals who know of areas that need improvements to infrastructure are invited to share their thoughts at some public information meetings this week.

The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study wants public input to help develop a plan to improve traffic, road improvements, environmental preservation and more throughout Horry County and surrounding areas.

The study aims to aid the strand in improving the quality of life for locals through 2045.

"When we do a metropolitan transportation plan, it's a great time to get input from the community to add to the data that we have available for safety and traffic," said Jenny Humphreys, a consultant for GSATS. "We prioritize improvements based on that input and it's all modes of transportation for the entire region."

At the public information meetings the group is holding, there are activities for the public to participation in. There are maps of the region that participants can place stickers on according to where they would like to see improvements. There are also maps to place stickers on for traffic congestion and public transportation opinions, for example.

The public can also see maps that display statistics on regional growth, transportation-disadvantaged areas, crash fatalities according to type of vehicle and existing projects.

Here are the dates, times and locations of the upcoming meetings:

- May 24 at 12 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center

- May 24 at 5 p.m. at the Horry County Memorial Library

- May 25 at 2 p.m. at the Murrells Inlet Community Center

For locals unable to attend the meetings, there is a survey that will be open through June 14. The survey and other materials can be found at www.GSATS.org.