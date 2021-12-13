Nineteen of the 21 graduating student athletes from the Coastal Carolina football team had their own special commencement on Monday during the school’s board of trustees meeting ahead of the team traveling to Orlando for the Cure Bowl.
“We want to make sure these individuals are acknowledged for their academic achievement,” CCU President Michael Benson said.
These athletes are headed to the Cure Bowl and are unable to attend commencement with the rest of their fellow graduates, so their families were invited to see their loved ones graduate during this special meeting.
The following students were honored Monday:
- Silas James Kelly
- James Samuel Thompson
- Antwine Cortez Loper, Jr.
- Steven Michael Bedosky
- Charles William Brewer
- Sammie Reeves Carter, III
- Charles Hollerith Ouverson
- Massimo Jacques Biscardi
- Derick Lee Bush
- Bryce Raymond Carpenter
- Jaivon Derek Heiligh
- Enock Makonzo
- Myles Dayo Olufemi
- Kieran Anderson Colahan
- Wilton Gaby
- Shermari Jones
- Isaiah Leroy Likely
- Shi’heem Miquel Watkins
- Rolan Talmadge Wooden, II
- Ernie Lee Porter
- Jordan Strong
Head coach Jamey Chadwell said the group’s ultimate goal was not to win on Friday or Saturday, but to “win at life.”
“This group of people have overcome a lot to get to this point,” Chadwell said. “These men are going to represent this university throughout this country and in other countries in the utmost respectful fashion. Through it all they stayed consistent – they are just tremendous people.”
Replacing the clubhouse at Hackler Golf Course
Coastal’s board voted Tuesday to begin the work to establish a permanent improvement project to construct a Professional Golf Management (PGM) facility at Hackler Golf Course, which would replace the current clubhouse.
Coastal’s Chief Financial Officer David Frost said CCU’s PGM program is the only one in South Carolina, and it's going strong with 190 students in the program and 100% job placement upon graduation.
“This is a project we’ve wanted for a long time, we just didn’t know where the funds were going to come from,” Frost said, noting that once they get approval from the Commission on Higher Education (CHE), they can move along with their plans.
The CHE has committed to fund $6 million of the $8 million project through an agreement with the university, which would leave $2 million to come from Coastal.
Once that funding is set, sketches and drawings of the new facility will be presented to the committee for review. The building will include more classroom space for the PGM program, training facilities, and a new snack shop.
“We have a really unique chance to continue to build it [the program] and grow our enrollment,” Benson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.