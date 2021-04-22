Horry County Schools announced today that SOAR Academy will return to five-day instruction one day earlier than previously announced - on Monday, April 26.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference Thursday where he signed resolution S.704, requiring all South Carolina schools to offer in-person classes to students five days a week starting April 26.
"For the overall wellness of our children, this is a very, very important day," said Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman during a press conference regarding the signing of the bill.
Socastee High will also go back for full-time, five-day instruction on April 26, which will mean all Horry County Schools will be back to full in-person instruction.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said at this week's Board of Education meeting that while he would love to have children back in school with no plexiglass and no masks, he must follow current South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.
Until those guidelines change, plexiglass and mask-wearing requirements will continue, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.