Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would seek funding for a $1.6 billion interstate connecting I-95 and Myrtle Beach.

Officials promoted the interstate, known as I-73, as a way to facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route during natural disasters.

“This new interstate will connect supply chains to efficiently move goods and services across our state and infrastructure that connects our people to jobs, healthcare and education,” McMaster said at the news conference, which was hosted by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. “It has been reported that the completion of I-73 may create 29,000 new jobs and pump billions of dollars into the Grand Strand.”

McMaster recommended that the first phase of the project, a six-mile freeway between I-95 and U.S. 501, be funded with $200 million in budget surplus and $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state.

However, those funds would have to be earmarked by the General Assembly, which goes back in session in January.

The interstate requests $350 million from local governments. Horry County officials on Tuesday will discuss making a pledge of up to $126 million ($4.2 million per year for 30 years). That funding would come from the hospitality fees that the county collects on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets.

North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach leaders have also talked about their governments contributing to the interstate. Both Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley expressed support for the project at the news conference.

“The time is right for us to make I-73 a reality,” Bethune said. “Not only is the Myrtle Beach area one of the top tourist destinations in the country, but Horry County is the fastest growing in the state — and the fact is that we have no interstate connectivity.”

The proposal also requests another $495 million from the state — which has received support from state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, and and state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach — and $430 million from the federal government.