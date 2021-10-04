Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would seek funding for a $1.6 billion interstate connecting I-95 and Myrtle Beach.
Officials promoted the interstate, known as I-73, as a way to facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route during natural disasters.
“This new interstate will connect supply chains to efficiently move goods and services across our state and infrastructure that connects our people to jobs, healthcare and education,” McMaster said at the news conference, which was hosted by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. “It has been reported that the completion of I-73 may create 29,000 new jobs and pump billions of dollars into the Grand Strand.”
McMaster recommended that the first phase of the project, a six-mile freeway between I-95 and U.S. 501, be funded with $200 million in budget surplus and $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state.
However, those funds would have to be earmarked by the General Assembly, which goes back in session in January.
The interstate requests $350 million from local governments. Horry County officials on Tuesday will discuss making a pledge of up to $126 million ($4.2 million per year for 30 years). That funding would come from the hospitality fees that the county collects on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets.
North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach leaders have also talked about their governments contributing to the interstate. Both Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley expressed support for the project at the news conference.
“The time is right for us to make I-73 a reality,” Bethune said. “Not only is the Myrtle Beach area one of the top tourist destinations in the country, but Horry County is the fastest growing in the state — and the fact is that we have no interstate connectivity.”
The proposal also requests another $495 million from the state — which has received support from state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, and and state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach — and $430 million from the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, spoke in favor of the project at the news conference and U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham have voiced approval in the past.
Speakers at the star-studded event said the interstate would tap into Myrtle Beach's strong potential.
“The Grand Strand is the heartbeat of tourism in South Carolina,” said Duane Parrish, director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “It’s critical that we have another artery that leads to that heartbeat — both if businesses are coming in and to get them out in cases of hurricanes.”
Rice said the interstate would streamline tourism routes to Myrtle Beach from across the country.
“That’s going to affect the people … up in Ohio, when they’re looking at their Google maps and trying to figure out where to go,” he said. “Now they’re going to see that Myrtle Beach has an interstate connection.”
However, the project does have its detractors.
Environmentalists have raised concerns about building on wetlands, which naturally absorb stormwater, and some officials have suggested the money should go toward updating existing infrastructure.
“On multiple occasions, elected officials have been told there are no monies for our deteriorating and unsafe local roads in Horry County,” state Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River, wrote in a prepared statement. “These are the roads that should take priority over I-73.”
He also objected to spending COVID-relief funds on infrastructure.
“It is fiscally irresponsible for the governor to offer monies for any project during such an uncertain time (when) our state is still battling COVID-19,” he wrote. “We currently have no idea what the future hospital and first responder needs will be. Health and safety should always be our first priority.”
Permits have been obtained for the project, which was first proposed in 1973.
Although officials said the first phase, between I-95 and U.S. 501, could begin once the first $300 million is approved, they could not provide a timetable for the rest of the project — which requires approval from multiple government bodies.
Asked about the possibility about not receiving federal funding, McMaster expressed confidence in his congressional allies.
“We’re going to get the federal funding, right Tom Rice?” he said, to some laughter. “I’m sure Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott would say the same thing.”
