Local governments are prepping ahead of the impending winter storm that is expected to roll through Horry County late Thursday through early Saturday morning.

Here are a list of government closures across the county.

CONWAY

Conway City Council unanimously passed a localized state of emergency Thursday afternoon, going into immediate effect. All Conway's non-emergency offices and buildings will be closed Friday while City of Conway Public Safety will remain operational.

Solid Waste collection in Conway is canceled for residential customers Friday while commercial solid waste collection is canceled for Saturday. Collection for the canceled dates is currently planned to be picked up Monday.

Waccamaw River Park closed at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

HORRY COUNTY

All county facilities — including the courthouse, all Horry County Memorial libraries and the Horry County community centers — will be closed Friday through Sunday. Officials announced the closures during a press briefing held Thursday afternoon.

Horry County Council declared a localized state of emergency ahead of the winter weather threat. In response to the impending threat, Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 2, which means the county is now operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center will activate in a remote, virtual state starting at 7 a.m. Friday to address and monitor the impending weather event.

Public safety operations will continue a normal schedule.

LORIS

For the city of Loris, all city facilities will be closed with only essential personnel reporting to work tomorrow while public safety personnel will continue with normal operations, according to Loris City Clerk Keith Massey.

“It’s not going to be smart getting our personnel in tomorrow because of the icing starting tonight and at 9 a.m., it’s just not going to be safe,” Massey said.