Local governments are prepping ahead of the impending winter storm that is expected to roll through Horry County late Thursday through early Saturday morning.
Here are a list of government closures across the county.
CONWAY
Conway City Council unanimously passed a localized state of emergency Thursday afternoon, going into immediate effect. All Conway's non-emergency offices and buildings will be closed Friday while City of Conway Public Safety will remain operational.
Solid Waste collection in Conway is canceled for residential customers Friday while commercial solid waste collection is canceled for Saturday. Collection for the canceled dates is currently planned to be picked up Monday.
Waccamaw River Park closed at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.
HORRY COUNTY
All county facilities — including the courthouse, all Horry County Memorial libraries and the Horry County community centers — will be closed Friday through Sunday. Officials announced the closures during a press briefing held Thursday afternoon.
Horry County Council declared a localized state of emergency ahead of the winter weather threat. In response to the impending threat, Horry County Emergency Management Department moved to OPCON 2, which means the county is now operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.
The Horry County Emergency Operations Center will activate in a remote, virtual state starting at 7 a.m. Friday to address and monitor the impending weather event.
Public safety operations will continue a normal schedule.
LORIS
For the city of Loris, all city facilities will be closed with only essential personnel reporting to work tomorrow while public safety personnel will continue with normal operations, according to Loris City Clerk Keith Massey.
“It’s not going to be smart getting our personnel in tomorrow because of the icing starting tonight and at 9 a.m., it’s just not going to be safe,” Massey said.
If there are services that need to be provided, Massey encourages residents to call City Hall and their call will be directed to an on-call personnel member.
MYRTLE BEACH
City of Myrtle Beach offices will be closed Friday and Saturday ahead of the impending winter weather threat, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea. Kruea added that police and fire will continue normal operations.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
City offices in North Myrtle Beach will open according to regular schedules, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
“We will continue to monitor the progression of the winter storm throughout the day on Friday and will determine any needed closings as the day progresses,” Dowling said.
SCHOOLS
All Horry County Schools will be moved to distance learning Friday ahead of the wintry weather.
All school and office buildings will be closed, the district said in an email sent to parents and staff Wednesday afternoon. The email also added that all activities, including athletics, will be canceled.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) will operate virtually as well Friday.
Coastal Carolina University will resort to virtual learning Friday and Saturday, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff sent by university provost Dan Ennis Wednesday night. Campus and university offices will be closed except for essential services.
