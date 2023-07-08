The driver of a golf cart was killed after a collision with a tractor trailer in the Conway area on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2022 Club Car golf cart was driving east on Adrian Highway toward Secondary Highway 19 where the roads intersect, said Lance Cpl. William Bennett with the SCHP, and the golf cart collided with a 2007 Volvo tractor trailer that was traveling north on Secondary Highway 19.
The crash happened at the intersection around 1:38 p.m. Friday, Bennett said. The intersection is located about six miles north of Conway.
The driver of the golf cart died on scene, Bennett said. The driver was the only occupant of the golf cart.
The driver of the tractor trailer was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not injured, Bennett said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Jason Cook. He was 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.