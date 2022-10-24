Giving Hope Gardens received a $200,000 donation Thursday, thanks to local state representatives who believe in the goals and dreams of the Loris nonprofit.
“I think it is absolutely wonderful and I’m so grateful for these men that fought for us to receive these funds,” said Lori Suggs of Giving Hope. “Those funds will help us in so many ways.”
Giving Hope is a greenhouse nursery located at 4370 Monroe St. in Loris. The three-year-old nonprofit provides a place for adults with disabilities to develop employment skills. Suggs said their goal is to create a safe place for participants to grow and be productive members of society after they graduate from high school.
She said she hopes the donation will allow the nonprofit to expand by hiring a program director, a vehicle to transport people to and from the nursery and potentially help them pay the nonprofit’s land loan or purchase nearby property to build tiny homes.
“We have so many needs and there are so many ways we could spend this money,” Suggs said.
State representatives Jackie Hayes, Kevin Hardee and William Bailey attended Thursday night’s event where the nonprofit received its donation. Hardee said the state funds funds were requested during the budget process. He added that funding can be an issue as organizations, like Giving Hope, get started, and that’s why it was important to request funding for the nonprofit.
“I think it’s something that’s needed in the area and the state,” Hardee said. “I’m hoping that Giving Hope Gardens is a model for other areas. The vision they have at Giving Hope Garden will allow them to be productive members of society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.