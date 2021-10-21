As the minutes ticked closer to his 8 p.m. gig at the Comedy Cabana, Chris Wooley considered grabbing a quick drink. Maybe two. Just to settle his nerves. Despite all the times he’d performed at comedy clubs over the past 12 years, the Horry County comic was petrified. This set would be different.
Wooley, 36, just overhauled his act. After rededicating himself to his Christian faith, he committed to performing “clean comedy.” That means no profanity. No jokes about snorting coke or getting blackout drunk. No raunchy sexual material.
That required some editing — and some new material.
Sure, comedy has long toyed with the taboo and pushed social boundaries. Sometimes it’s to force people to face uncomfortable truths. Sometimes it’s a test of what a comic can get away with. Sometimes it’s only for a laugh.
This summer, Wooley opted for the opposite approach: he began working within self-imposed limitations. Would he tell the same joke in a comedy club that he would in church? Would Jesus laugh at his set?
Then again, would anyone laugh?
In the moments before he went on, the nervous anxiety over the clean set was building. It was the same fear that years ago led him to walk off the stage because he couldn’t bear to hear silence. Yet Wooley stayed sober. If he’s learned anything in recent years, it’s that restraint has been good for him.
“I’m glad to be here honestly,” he told the crowd. “Because if I wasn’t here, I would be at the house with the wife watching some ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’”
At this point, the comedy gods smiled. A woman in the audience pointed out that the popular ABC medical drama airs on Thursdays. It was a Tuesday night.
“They have Netflix,” Wooley responded with a friendly taunt. “It’s new.”
Laughs came. Then he delivered the opener.
“I happen to love the show now. I actually do enjoy it,” he said. “But my wife pointed out something the other night. We have an adjustable bed and I sleep with a CPAP [machine] so we look like the patients we’ve been watching. Like, if you were to make it to my room about bedtime and you look over, you’d just be like, ‘He’s not making it to the next episode. He dies in this one. I’ve seen it.’”
***
Wooley remembers the first night he performed in public: Aug. 27, 2009. He also knows why he recalls it so well: he wound up in jail.
He had wanted to try comedy for years. As a kid, he used to make faces and tell jokes into the mirror of his family’s hall bathroom.
Around middle school, Wooley’s Christian parents refused to allow MTV or BET in their home. They found the content inappropriate and didn't want the music video channels to be included in their cable package. Back then, MTV was channel 35 and BET was channel 33 on their television. But Wooley discovered a loophole: Comedy Central was channel 34. Unbeknownst to his parents, he stayed up late watching Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.
The idea of making a living making people laugh seemed ideal.
When he was a student at Conway Christian School, one of his high school teachers liked his impressions so much that he allowed him to perform them in front of his class. Wooley would impersonate other school staff — the excitable basketball coach or the strict, crusty disciplinarian who taught history.
His senior superlative was class clown.
When Wooley became serious about trying comedy in the late 2000s, he was introduced to Myrtle Beach comedian Bryan Davis, who had recently started in the business. As the funny guy in their group, Wooley’s buddies thought he had a shot. Davis did, too.
“When he started running his premises by me, I knew he had it,” Davis recalled.
Wooley’s first performance was at a country bar on the south end of Myrtle Beach called Nashville Dreams (It’s now the Pulse Ultra Club).
His first joke — about resembling former Subway pitchman and now convict Jared Fogle — killed. The night went so well that he partied hard, too. On his way home, he encountered a tow truck on a narrow street near Coastal Carolina University. Wooley swerved his blue F-150 to get out of the way. The tow truck driver called the police.
Clueless that he’d been reported, Wooley made it home, His then-fiance went inside to get ready for bed and he told her he would finish unloading the vehicle.
When two state troopers showed up at Wooley’s driveway, they found him passed out leaning into the passenger’s seat. Making the situation worse, his pants didn’t have a button, so they had fallen to his ankles. When the troopers confronted the pantsless, wasted man, he admitted to drinking and driving.
Wooley’s father bailed him out the next day. On the drive home, he asked him if he was serious about comedy. Wooley told him he was.
“If you don’t include this story in it,” his father said, “you’re stupid.”
***
When Wooley talks about his journey from addiction to sobriety, he tries to portray the same quality that’s reflected in his standup — authenticity.
He’s not proud of some things he’s done, but he doesn’t shy away from what it took to get to the other side. His wife, Savannah, can relate. They’ve been on the same journey.
She first met Wooley in 2006 after her first and only trip in a Jeep mud-bogging, which means driving a vehicle through the swampy backwoods. When all four tires of the vehicle she was in got mired in the sludge near International Drive, Wooley was the guy who came to pull them out.
After he dislodged the Jeep, the group went to his buddy’s house. The two of them sat on the back porch talking. She liked how he genuinely listened to her, how he respected her opinions but didn’t mind sharing his own. And he was funny.
When she started to leave with a friend, the normally shy girl had second thoughts. Instead, she asked him if he’d drive her home. It turned out that they didn’t live far from each other. They started hanging out every day. He kissed her on her 19th birthday.
Although both of them had been raised in church, the couple gradually embraced the party scene.
“It starts out as a little bit of fun,” Savannah Wooley said. “And then the next thing you know, it’s 12 years later you have a serious problem that you don’t want to admit that you have because you still want it to be fun.”
There were warning signs early.
Chris Wooley’s arrest postponed their marriage for a year because the money they had saved up for a wedding went to a lawyer. And as he became more committed to comedy, he found himself drawn to the club culture. He watched documentaries about comics who followed the perform-party-crash cycle, and he followed their example.
“I would get such a high from making people laugh,” he said. “My adrenaline was so up that I didn’t want to come down from it. So what do you do? You grab a drink, grab some drugs and you keep going until you fall asleep.”
Wooley’s comedy and his addiction followed the same trajectory — both became more intense.
In the early years, Chris Wooley had such terrible stage fright that he would walk off the stage if the audience didn’t react the way he wanted them to.
“He’d get on stage and he’d be terrified,” his friend Davis said. “I want to say, the first few times that he got on stage, they were only giving him like three minutes, which is crazy in comedy. You barely have time to get them to like you before your show is over.”
He later took classes with the Carolina Improv group and began performing with them. He learned to read the room better.
“They have a saying in comedy,” Chris Wooley said. “When they’re silent, even though they might not be laughing, they’re paying attention to what you’re saying.”
Over the years, fellow comics noticed his growth.
Davis remembers being in a comedy competition with Chris Wooley. A handful of other amateur comedians had bombed, and Davis went on and rocked the room. He was so confident walking away that he joked with his buddy, “Well, I won that.”
The next comic was terrible, too. Then came Chris Wooley.
“It blew the roof off,” Davis said. “I looked at my friend and I was like, ‘Damn it. … He just beat me.’ And I knew it before they announced it. … It’s kind of funny watching him grow from being terrified to just owning the stage. … It’s almost like a proud dad moment.”
At one point, Davis hooked Chris Wooley up with a local group called the Carolina Bad Boys of Comedy.
For two years, he did several shows a week. The exposure helped. He also put effort into his craft. His writing evolved.
At first, he tried to emulate his favorite comedian, the late Mitch Hedberg, by hitting the audience with a barrage of one-liners. Eventually, he had enough for a story. That led to a set.
“I started with fat jokes,” he said. “And then I was like, ‘I’ve really got to talk about things that I’m involved in. And unfortunately, that’s drugs and alcohol.”
Always a tech geek, Chris Wooley had earned a degree networking but he seemed to bounce from one uninspiring day job to the next. He’d started drinking and dabbling in drugs in college, and over the years his habits worsened with his job prospects.
“I have an addictive personality,” he said. “Whatever I do, I get addicted to it. That can be a good thing and a bad thing.”
For comedy, that passion paid off with better gigs. He would work 40 hours a week in a day job and still do comedy every night. At one point, his schedule was 10 nights on and four off. He’d leave at 8 a.m. and arrive home at midnight.
For his health, the spiral into addiction was destructive. His weight ballooned to 570 pounds. He smoked pot throughout the day, and began habitually using cocaine. At night, he’d drink a liter of rum in one sitting.
He was once so drunk at a comedy club that the owner wouldn’t let him on the stage for an open mic night.
Wooley sobbed in his arms.
“I’m a comedian,” he wailed. “It’s what I do. I want to make people laugh.”
***
Savannah Wooley knew she had a problem, but she couldn’t see a way out. Her friends and her husband still smoked weed and housed liquor. How could she be the only sober one?
She even started going to church, but she’d be drunk by 3 p.m. that day.
“I knew that wasn’t right, but I didn’t know how to fix that,” she said.
Everything revolved around booze.
“You have a bad day at work? You get a bottle,” she said. “You have a good day? You get a bottle to celebrate it. Got in a fight with somebody? Let’s get a bottle. Everything was ‘Let’s get a bottle.’ Because that was fix-all, the cure-all. Once you were drunk, you didn’t care about anything else.”
She finally committed to changing in February 2019. She’d been at her best friend’s birthday party at a bowling alley, got hammered and for some reason started bad-mouthing her friend to someone else who was there. As best she can recall, her friend walked up while she was in mid-rant. She didn’t know if her friend had heard her, but the next day she began thinking about all the people she cared about and how addiction was pushing them away.
She was done.
The first weeks of sobriety proved miserable. Her husband still drank, so temptation lived in her home. And once he was drunk, no one was watching. It was accessible. Over time, she had night sweats and nightmares. She prayed intensely.
“I know for a fact that God knows when you’re praying for real and when you’re just praying because you think that’s what you’re supposed to do,” she said. “This was like the actual, for real, I can’t do this anymore.”
At one point, the couple argued because Chris Wooley insisted that being sober didn’t mean she couldn’t still have an occasional drink.
“Yes, it does,” she yelled. “Because that’s the entire point of being an addict is that you can’t just have one.”
A year after she gave up alcohol, she had an image of a hummingbird tattooed on her right arm. It includes the date Feb. 24, 2019, the day of her last drink.
She wanted it as a reminder. It bears a simple message: “Be free.”
***
“Me, it took a little longer,” Chris Wooley said. “I would still dabble in coke a little behind her back. I would still go out and have drinks. And I was still smoking weed.”
But he saw the change in his wife. He saw how committed she was to her faith. He wanted that, too.
He’d also become more aware of the health hazards he lived with. He had a comedy club owner tell him he worried he was too fat to be on the stage.
All of this resonated with him. He knew he had changes to make — for him, for his wife and for his elementary age daughter, Ava.
Although he’d heard of weight loss surgery, Wooley had never seriously considered it because he lacked the discipline, the willpower.
He’d seen people go through it and regain their weight. But he knew there was another built-in incentive.
“When I really started thinking seriously about getting it, I had to get clean,” he said. “I couldn’t do any drugs. I couldn’t smoke cigarettes. I couldn’t drink. They were testing for all that in my blood.”
In August 2019, he became sober. He underwent stomach surgery on July 6, 2020. So far, he’s lost 260 pounds and he’s still shedding.
Chris Wooley also stayed clean, avoiding the pitfalls that consumed him for so many years. In its place, he’s filled his life with productive things: he goes to Bible study. He gives joke-writing tips to Ava, who at age 8 wants to follow in her father into comedy. On Oct. 10, he and his wife celebrated their 11th anniversary in the mountains.
He also landed a good job in IT. It requires some traveling, but there's time for writing new material, too.
“Nowhere in the Bible does it say you can’t be funny and have a good time,” Savannah Wooley said.
***
Chris Wooley paused just before dropping “poop” into a joke.
He had to remind himself not to use a different four-letter word with the same meaning.
Some of his old jokes don’t need much editing, but when you’ve used profanity for so many years, punctuating sentences and using it for effect is second nature.
“It’s hard to change,” he said after the show. “And it’s almost like a fun challenge.”
Wooley’s comedy is observational. He jokes about his family. He jokes about his weight, though he may eventually shrink out of the Subway Jared line.
Yet even before the switch, he wasn't obsessed with envelope pushing. His friends and family know he's had some filthy lines, but they’ve never defined his show.
“If you were hanging out with Chris, most of his jokes wouldn’t be dirty,” Davis said. “To me, he is a clean person. Now he happens to be funny all around the board.”
Shaun Murphy agrees. A fellow comedian, he met Chris Wooley several years ago and attends Ekklesia Christian Church with him. When Chris Wooley told him about his plans to go clean, he was supportive.
“I thought it was super cool,” he said. “I know his beliefs on his personal side. When he said that, I was really proud of him, to be honest. Because it is so much harder, even in my eyes as a comedian, to be able to make people laugh without all the connotations and curse words and things like that.”
So what is clean comedy?
Is it just replacing curses with less offensive words? No drug content? Sometimes the answers aren’t clear.
Chris Wooley has been working on a breastfeeding joke, one he thinks is close to church ready. It’s about a conversation with his daughter. They're talking about a woman breastfeeding her baby in public and the child tells her father, “Daddy, that baby drank the whole boob.”
“What do you say to that?” Chris Wooley said. “Like, ‘That’s a thirsty baby, baby.’ And without skipping a beat, my daughter looks back at the baby, looks back at me. She goes, ‘Daddy, maybe the baby can help you with yours?’”
“So I think that is church clean because breastfeeding is a part of life,” he said. “Sex is a part of life. It’s just when you get down in the details, the raunchy details, and you take it that step further. … You don’t describe the details. That makes it cleaner.”
There are other benefits to this type of comedy, too. These jokes can be performed on cruise ships, at corporate events and, yes, churches. But this is more than Chris Wooley making himself more marketable. He wants his comedy to reflect who he is now: the husband, the father, the believer.
“It wasn’t pleasing to the Lord,” he said of parts of his former routine. “I was always thinking in the back of my head like, ‘Man, what if Jesus was in the crowd, right?' I would want him to sit there, laugh and enjoy and just be like, ‘You know what? Well done. Well done. I enjoyed that.’”
His first clean show on that recent Tuesday was a hit with the crowd. And it was closer to being what he wants for his ultimate target audience.
“That’s what I’m going for,” he added. “I don’t have it yet. … I think he would be pleased with tonight, coming where I’ve come from.”
