As the minutes ticked closer to his 8 p.m. gig at the Comedy Cabana, Chris Wooley considered grabbing a quick drink. Maybe two. Just to settle his nerves. Despite all the times he’d performed at comedy clubs over the past 12 years, the Horry County comic was petrified. This set would be different.

Wooley, 36, just overhauled his act. After rededicating himself to his Christian faith, he committed to performing “clean comedy.” That means no profanity. No jokes about snorting coke or getting blackout drunk. No raunchy sexual material.

That required some editing — and some new material.

Sure, comedy has long toyed with the taboo and pushed social boundaries. Sometimes it’s to force people to face uncomfortable truths. Sometimes it’s a test of what a comic can get away with. Sometimes it’s only for a laugh.

This summer, Wooley opted for the opposite approach: he began working within self-imposed limitations. Would he tell the same joke in a comedy club that he would in church? Would Jesus laugh at his set?

Then again, would anyone laugh?

In the moments before he went on, the nervous anxiety over the clean set was building. It was the same fear that years ago led him to walk off the stage because he couldn’t bear to hear silence. Yet Wooley stayed sober. If he’s learned anything in recent years, it’s that restraint has been good for him.

“I’m glad to be here honestly,” he told the crowd. “Because if I wasn’t here, I would be at the house with the wife watching some ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’”

At this point, the comedy gods smiled. A woman in the audience pointed out that the popular ABC medical drama airs on Thursdays. It was a Tuesday night.

“They have Netflix,” Wooley responded with a friendly taunt. “It’s new.”

Laughs came. Then he delivered the opener.

“I happen to love the show now. I actually do enjoy it,” he said. “But my wife pointed out something the other night. We have an adjustable bed and I sleep with a CPAP [machine] so we look like the patients we’ve been watching. Like, if you were to make it to my room about bedtime and you look over, you’d just be like, ‘He’s not making it to the next episode. He dies in this one. I’ve seen it.’”