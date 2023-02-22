Five candidates are pursuing the District 4 seat on the Horry County Board of Education.
The position became open after the district's previous representative, David Cox, was elected school board chairman last year.
The candidates will be interviewed on Monday during a special meeting. After a follow-up discussion in executive session, the board will vote in open session on who will take the District 4 spot on the dais.
Here's a snapshot of the candidates. This information was gleaned from public records obtained through an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.
Barbara Treacy
Treacy is a former teacher and currently works as a real estate agent.
“I believe that my background in education and volunteering with organizations that are focused on children will allow me to be a strong and effective board member who will represent District 4 in a most positive and compassionate way,” Treacy said in her application.
According to her application, she received a bachelor's degree from Saint Norbert College in Wisconsin, and a master’s degree in teaching from National-Louis University in Illinois.
Treacy taught in Horry County Schools for eight years at Ocean Bay Middle School and served as the teacher representative on the school’s parent/teacher organization for several years. Many of the programs she helped the group develop boosted morale among staff and thanked them for their hard work, according to her paperwork.
Following her time in the classroom, she has tried to stay involved in the school system by participating in career days, supporting teacher “wish lists,” volunteering and helping with fundraising, according to her application.
“I believe my intimate involvement with the schools has set me up to provide a unique perspective on the board, which will be beneficial to all,” Treacy said in her application statement.
She also has experience with the Guardian ad Litem program in Horry County, and she serves on the board of the Horry County Literacy Council.
“During her years of teaching, she demonstrated engaging strategies, outstanding techniques, and a strength in building relationships with students, staff, parents, and community,” said Connie Huddle, former OBMS principal, in a letter of reference for Treacy. “She was well-respected by all.”
Jennifer Hannigan
Hannigan, a claims risk manager, said she hopes to instill “an environment of collaborative relationships where all stakeholders are welcome to participate in the development of a high performing school district.”
According to her application, she attended Peirce College, Grand Canyon University and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, receiving her certificate of continuing education in law from the University of Pennsylvania. She received her certificate of completion in project management from the University of California, Irvine.
Having two children in Horry County Schools, Hannigan said she is continually involved in the schools, and prior to moving to South Carolina she served as a substitute teacher and taught PreK in a local parochial school.
According to her application, she is involved with the parent organization at her child’s school and is a parental advisor on the Socastee School Improvement Committee.
“Being newer to the district, I felt the best way to meet and to discover the area, I jumped at every opportunity I could to help,” Hannigan said.
She also volunteers with the United Way of Horry County and Myrtle Beach Disaster Relief.
Kenneth Coleman spoke about Hannigan and her experience in a letter of recommendation, saying that “we need courage and foresight to stop the indoctrination of students deliberately pushing them into socialist thinking and the woke agenda.”
“I would suggest that most of her [Hannigan’s] waking hours is to find solutions to our accelerated decline in preparing students for life after formal education,” Coleman said.
A member of the Sumter School District’s Board of Trustees, Jeff Zell, said Hannigan “has been working hard to gather input from parents, teachers, and other citizens about what they think if working and what is broken in our schools.”
“I think she’ll be in tune with parents’ concerns,” Zell said in his recommendation letter.
Dr. Julia Robertson
Robertson currently leads the after-school program at Carolina Forest Elementary School and recently wrote two children’s books regarding parent/child reading and bonding time and literacy skills.
Before working for Horry County Schools, Robertson was the owner and operator of a small chain of preschools before becoming employed with Horry County Schools in 2015.
“I have worked in the field of child development for over 26 years,” she said in her letter of intent to HCS. “My entire career has been dedicated to working with children.”
According to her District 4 application, she received her bachelor’s degree in Industrial psychology from Western Michigan University, her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona, and her doctorate in educational leadership from the City University of Seattle in Washington.
“She demonstrates leadership skills and takes the steps necessary to make the after school program profitable and successful,” said CFES Principal Dennis Devorick in Robertson’s letter of recommendation. “I am happy to recommend her for any leadership position where she can put her expertise and education to work.”
“Robertson is a dependable, dedicated person that enjoys working for students,” said Forestbrook Elementary Principal Marshall Hursey in a letter of recommendation.
Patrick Miley
With a background in law enforcement, Patrick Miley is a former public school employee in the Reading, Pennsylvania, school district. He worked there for the past 25 years. He said he “has seen the blueprint for how to do things wrong with schools.”
Out of 895 high schools in Pennsylvania, Reading High ranked 604, Miley said in his letter of intent.
“The people running the district, both administrative and on the board, were more interested in what was in it for them than what was good for the kids,” Miley said.
Miley has an educational background in mechanical engineering, crime psychology, and has a municipal police certification. He has been retired since 2021, according to his application.
As a former maintenance crew leader for the Reading School District, he said he worked directly under their facilities director.
“I coordinated all logistical requirements for school-related events and was in charge of all outside maintenance for 26 schools including the largest high school east of the Mississippi that housed 6,000 students,” Miley wrote.
He also does community service for Socastee Pantry, and is a member of the Horry County Conservative Alliance.
Miley wrote that his oldest son has Asperger’s Syndrome, and said his son was one of over 100 middle school students in his PA school who were out of compliance with their IEP (individualized education plans) and “administrators forged paperwork to appear as if they were in compliance.
“I want to ensure that nothing like this happens here,” Miley said.
Patton Byars, political director for [Russell] Fry for Congress in 2022, said in a letter of recommendation that Miley was one of the best volunteers for Fry’s campaign.
“Patrick was always on time, always eager to jump in and help,” Byars wrote. “Patrick is someone capable of talking with anyone in any setting. If someone ever voiced their opinion loudly, Patrick always handled the situation with integrity … would look to deescalate the situation as much as possible and look to end the conversation respectfully. I know he would be a strong asset to the Horry County School Board.”
Wendy Hodges
A former Horry County Schools curriculum specialist and English teacher, Hodges is a Conway native who has been a real estate agent in the area for the last 20 years.
“I am personally connected with Horry County Schools and committed to giving back to the district that was the source of my public education and later allowed me the opportunity to work as an educator [and a] successful business leader in my real estate career,” Hodges said in her District 4 letter of intent.
Hodges holds a degree in secondary education from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in educational administration from the same institution, and has some background study in education from Francis Marion University.
“Wendy’s years of experience with Horry County Schools make her an excellent and ideal candidate for the Horry County School Board,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson in a letter of recommendation.
State Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-Conway, also endorsed Hodges.
“I have known Wendy for several years and have witnessed her commitment to service,” Johnson wrote in a letter. “She is a dedicated member of the Horry County community and would be a tremendous asset to the Board.”
