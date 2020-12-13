Gary Wayne Bennett yearns for a routine, but he doesn’t call it institutionalization. He spends his days rethinking what went wrong for 20 years and what went right as a jury exonerated him of the 2000 murder of Eva Marie Martin. For now, Bennett said as tears welled in eyes and spilled down his cheeks, he’s keeping to himself in an ocean-front hotel room and spending time with his attorney Amy Lawrence. And, he smiled, he’s taking up golf again hoping to relearn the game he had hoped would lead to a spot on the Senior PGA Tour. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com