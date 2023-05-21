Beneath the concert stage of the Spokes and Bones Saloon, where bands rage and rock with musical fury, you can find a tucked-away bar etched with memories of festivals past.

Cherished moments in chalk surround the customer with phrases like “Chris + Katie 2022” and “Happy 50th Christie” and “Fat Tongue Kelsey” while people order a drink, as tunes like “Pretty Little Lady” and “Talk Dirty to Me” bellow above.

“I come here every year with my family man,” Mike Alcot said, Budweiser in hand. “And it’s always a good time, I love the vibes under the stage.”

Lovers, friends and bikers gathered at the Spokes and Bones event venue throughout the week as part of Myrtle Beach’s annual Bike Week in hopes of alchemizing bikes and enjoying beer and live music.

Multiple bars and food and biker accessory vendors lined the event venue Friday night, around the stage and main concert area, where hundreds of attendees take in the sights and sounds of Spokes and Bones.

"Up 'till this year, I knew both of the barmaids," said John Sporey, sitting at one of the bars on site. "But it seems like they've all changed. This place isn't packed as Suck Bang Blow, so it's a little bit more relaxed."

Back beneath the stage, on other end of the secret saloon, people wait in line to make it into the portable bathrooms, striking conversations next to half-drank Miller Lite bottles between screaming notes.

In the middle of the room, some talk, and others dance and sing, like Veronica Antheras.

“I'm right here, right now, underneath the stage of a rock and roll band," Antheras said, dancing with her loved ones. "It's the best. I love to listen to the older bands, I love to go back to the swamp, it's a great time."

With chalk and beer in hand, the Bike Week festival goers at Spokes and Bones trace the footsteps of countless partiers before them, hoping to make the best of a motor bike filled night.

Antheras said other biker bars are too crazy.