A Galivants Ferry man on Wednesday admitted to fatally shooting a 43-year-old man in 2017, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Jonathan Lamar Allen, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Boyd Wayne Graham, also of Galivants Ferry.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Allen to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison.
Allen must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he will become eligible for parole.
The shooting happened on July 20, 2017. Horry County police were called to a home on Grainloyd Road shortly before midnight.
Once inside the home, officers found the victim laying on the floor of his bedroom unresponsive in a pool of blood, the release said.
Physical and forensic evidence and witness statements produced by the investigation revealed Allen drove to the victim’s home, confronted the victim at the front door and leveled a pistol at the victim’s face, according to the release.
After a short struggle, Allen fatally shot the victim.
