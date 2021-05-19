A Galivants Ferry man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash in Horry County last week, according to jail records.
Mauricio Rosales Dominguez, 19, is charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury results and one count of felony driving under the influence with death results, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center's online records.
Dominguez was arrested Monday afternoon by South Carolina Highway Patrol. No bail was set for each of his four charges, according to online records.
One person was killed in a head-on collision on Barnhill Road on May 10, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. According to Lee, the driver of a 2007 four-door Nissan, later identified as Dominguez, tried to pass a 2013 Nissan SUV and instead collided with an oncoming 2017 Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded and the wreck required extrication operations, according to a tweet from HCFR. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter and three others were transported by ambulance.
