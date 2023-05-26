One of the items on the Surfside Beach pier committee’s agenda Monday night was to nominate member John Hiatt to be the committee’s new secretary.
Committee chairman Robert Krouse said former secretary Alex Samsel had resigned his seat on the committee because of frustration with the town that pier committee recommendations were going by the wayside. And those same frustrations carried over to the remaining three members during Monday’s meeting. Originally, the committee consisted of five members.
Their frustrations included a number of things including actions by former interim administrator Rob Clemons, inactions by the town council and a lack of a definitive date for completion of the pier which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The town recently hired a new full time administrator, Gerald Vincent, but Krouse said Clemons wanted to keep the pier under his watch since the new administrator would not be up to speed on what has gone on in the pier construction.
One of the original goals set for the committee when it was established by the town council in February 2022 was to make recommendations to the council for businesses to be located on the new pier. Recently, a proposed restaurant recommended by the committee pulled out of negotiations with the town. Clemons told the council that he would send a recommendation for a replacement to the council and not the committee.
A major role for the panel was to identify businesses for the pier, according to Hiatt.
“Now the administrator says we don’t do that,” he said.
Committee member Dusty McCracken said Surfside Beach has a reputation of doing things behind closed doors.
“I think we should give our recommendations to the council,” he said. “A recommendation from one person could be biased.”
Chairman Krouse said he would notify the administrator that the committee would like to go to the council with their stance on the issue.
Hiatt said one of the committee’s suggestions for businesses that put money back into the town’s coffers was to allow roll-on kiosks on the pier. He said an official from the National Flood Insurance Program said the kiosks were not allowed on the pier.
“She quoted regulations that apply to permanent houses on the beach,” Hiatt said. “The kiosks are on top of the pier, not attached and don’t fall under the rule. The town council isn’t willing to fight for the kiosks. Elections are coming up in November.”
He added that knocking out the kiosks removes a moneymaker that would help repay the costs of the pier.
“I don’t want a pier that doesn’t pay for itself,” he said.
Clemons also told the committee that other recreational suggestions would have to hold off until after the pier is open.
McCracken said the public wants more out of the pier than just a bait shop and fishing.
One original committee recommendation was to put a town store in one of the smaller locations on the pier. The committee had even recommended a vendor who would supply items such as t-shirts, mugs and other souvenirs in the store and online.
Hiatt said that proposal “was gutted by the administrator.”
Krouse said the committee would make recommendations to the council for the kiosks and town store among other things.
“Then if they vote no it’s on them,” he said.
Hiatt said the committee makes every effort to be transparent in everything they do.
“I want the public to see what is being turned down,” he said.
Another possible revenue source was a proposed observation deck. Hiatt said the restaurant they lost wanted an observation deck on top that could have been a perfect wedding location. He said other piers the committee had researched have weddings on them and the town could have charged for its use.
McCracken said the latest information he has gleaned from the town is a completion date of June 16. He said the pier probably wouldn’t be open to the public until a few weeks after that. The completion date has been a moving target since first announced for a date last fall.
“Right now we have a pier that’s set to be completed in a few weeks and we have two businesses with signed contracts—the Surf Diner and and Drippy’s the ice cream shop that used to be called Painter’s,” McCracken said.
Hiatt said his biggest concern is that there is no management plan for the pier. He said the town council had named public works director John Adair as pier manager but didn’t have a set plan of how to open or run the pier.
“I’ve never seen a project this big with no management plan,” he said.
