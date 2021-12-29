Some people might think that being raised a Muslim and telling jokes about it in the Deep South may be a bit intimidating.
But Edmond Cami, 29, does just that, along with jokes about everything else under the sun.
Cami’s family moved to the United States from Albania, a culture that inhibits most freedoms that many Americans take for granted.
“There are lots of people in Albania who would swim the ocean for a chance to come to America,” Cami said.
Like every other subject, life in Albania isn’t off-limits to Cami’s pointed humor.
“Electricity is so bad in Albania,” he said. “When someone dies they don’t see the light. They just stay in the tunnel.”
Cami, his parents and brother came to America in 2002. But it wasn’t an easy process.
“My father won the green card lottery,” he said. “With our lottery, you don’t win money. You get to leave Albania.”
Once a name is chosen, the winner has to go through interviews and have a sponsor in America already lined up. The Camis found a sponsor in New Jersey. His father made it through the bureaucratic maze and was given the green light to take his family out of Albania.
So the family headed to the U.S. and began their new life in New Jersey. But the going wasn’t all peaches and cream.
“I failed the second grade here because I couldn’t speak English,” Cami said. “Schools were a lot easier here, though, because in Albania, they beat you.”
He sheepishly noted that one of those teachers from the old country actually lives in Horry County, “but she doesn’t beat anybody.”
The Camis decided to head to warmer environs and moved to Horry County in 2006. It was shortly after the move south that Edmond developed a love for comedy. He would spend hours just watching some of the more famous comedians over and over and going to comedy clubs as often as he could.
He soon realized he could make friends and co-workers laugh, too, just like those other guys. He decided that in America, you can be whatever you want to be and he wanted to be a comedian. He learned some valuable lessons in workshops put on by traveling comics Eric Grady and Jamie Morgan.
Knowing that he needed to find his own mark in comedy, Cami decided to talk about being raised a Muslim and throw in jokes about differences between America and Albania, family and religion.
One of his favorite jokes: “I believe in Allah and Joel Osteen.”
An extremely proud moment for Cami was becoming an American citizen in 2011. And that just fueled his desire to become even more successful.
Cami has won two comedy competitions in Myrtle Beach and also made it through several rounds of the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas, advancing to the semi-finals.
His perseverance to make it in the comedy world has taken him to Florida, Vegas, California and North Carolina. He has appeared with the likes of Jimmy “Dyn-o-mite” Walker, Kevin Farley, John Reep and Bob Nelson.
Chris Rock happened to be in the audience at one of his shows. “His mother loves me,” he grinned.
Cami has had to work day jobs to support his comedy habit. One of those jobs happened to be working as a substitute teacher.
“I’ve got a whole line of jokes just from that,” he laughed.
So, who are his favorite comics?
“Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart because they’re not afraid to push the limits,” Cami said. “Kevin Hart also helps comedians on the way up. I’d love to get to that point where I can help others.”
Has he ever experienced any push back about being Muslim or telling jokes about people who are Muslim at any of his shows?
“It’s funny. The only time I ever got yelled at was by a guy who didn’t like my jokes about fat people,” he said. “The joke goes like everybody in Albania is poor and skinny. I came to America and thought ‘wow, everybody here must be millionaires.’ I went to Walmart and saw some billionaires.”
Cami thinks his brand of comedy works because of one basic tenet.
“It’s only offensive if it’s not funny,” he said.
Cami has picked up an agent who is working on a possible TV appearance with a late-night show, the ultimate goal of every comedian.
In the meantime, when he’s not on the road plying his trade, Cami can very often be seen doing stints at the Comedy Cabana in Myrtle Beach. If you happen to catch him, be prepared to laugh and maybe appreciate America a little more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.