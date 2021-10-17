Chris Skinner was a man who loved his family and had a passion for surfing. Despite being confined to a wheelchair for over two decades, the Virginia native didn't let that stop him from living his life to the fullest.

“He was just a big person in that body,” his wife Suzie Jefferis Skinner said. “There was so much spirit and life in him and so much passion. He was passionate about football. He was passionate about Jesus. He was passionate about anything, like if he was interested in it, he did it 110%. He did not hold back at all. He was a very driven person.”

Luke Sharp, director of Adaptive Surf Project, described Skinner as an overall great guy.

“He was all about peace and love. I’ve never seen him be angry or mean. He was just a great guy,” Sharp said.

On Sept. 6, 40-year-old Skinner passed away from asphyxiation due to drowning after being discovered in a neighborhood pool in The Market Common area of Myrtle Beach earlier that morning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. His death was ruled accidental.

Since Chris Skinner’s passing, family and close friends said they’ve received an enormous amount of support from far and wide.

“I am getting messages from people that heard him speak or they saw him in the neighborhood – people I am sure he didn’t know their names but he just brought light to them,” his wife said.

Sharp is also reflecting on the times shared with Skinner and the man’s legacy.

“I just feel blessed to have known him,” Sharp said. “I think this community feels blessed to have known him.”

On Saturday, dozens of surfers, both able-bodied and disabled, took to the waters at the Cherry Grove Pier to take part in a paddle out ceremony to celebrate the life of Chris Skinner. Suzie Skinner said that seeing so many people out on Saturday afternoon made her feel loved.