Chris Skinner was a man who loved his family and had a passion for surfing. Despite being confined to a wheelchair for over two decades, the Virginia native didn't let that stop him from living his life to the fullest.
“He was just a big person in that body,” his wife Suzie Jefferis Skinner said. “There was so much spirit and life in him and so much passion. He was passionate about football. He was passionate about Jesus. He was passionate about anything, like if he was interested in it, he did it 110%. He did not hold back at all. He was a very driven person.”
Luke Sharp, director of Adaptive Surf Project, described Skinner as an overall great guy.
“He was all about peace and love. I’ve never seen him be angry or mean. He was just a great guy,” Sharp said.
On Sept. 6, 40-year-old Skinner passed away from asphyxiation due to drowning after being discovered in a neighborhood pool in The Market Common area of Myrtle Beach earlier that morning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. His death was ruled accidental.
Since Chris Skinner’s passing, family and close friends said they’ve received an enormous amount of support from far and wide.
“I am getting messages from people that heard him speak or they saw him in the neighborhood – people I am sure he didn’t know their names but he just brought light to them,” his wife said.
Sharp is also reflecting on the times shared with Skinner and the man’s legacy.
“I just feel blessed to have known him,” Sharp said. “I think this community feels blessed to have known him.”
On Saturday, dozens of surfers, both able-bodied and disabled, took to the waters at the Cherry Grove Pier to take part in a paddle out ceremony to celebrate the life of Chris Skinner. Suzie Skinner said that seeing so many people out on Saturday afternoon made her feel loved.
“Every time we came out on the beach and we were with this group of people, Chris felt loved,” she said. “I felt loved. It was fun. Everyone was happy. It was fun seeing all these different people get to do something that they don’t normally get to do.”
Following Chris Skinner’s death, Sharp said that his friend deserved a massive paddle out. Suzie Skinner appreciated the initiative taken by all those involved in Saturday’s paddle out.
“It’s very special to me and the kids,” Suzie Skinner said of the twins Caleb and Alethia.
She said some of those that participated in the paddle out had never met Chris, but the efforts he made in the adaptive surfing community moved mountains.
“She said that she wouldn’t have her board if he didn’t start this way back in the beginning,” Suzie Skinner said of a young woman who had never met her husband. “You just felt the love from everybody.”
Sharp, who had an integral role in helping Chris Skinner return to the water, said that his late friend did a lot to help the art of adaptive surfing.
“He was willing to put himself at risk,” Sharp said. “For me to go surfing, I don’t need any help. I can just grab a board and go to the water. For Chris, he had to trust a bunch of dudes and girls to take him surfing. If we didn’t do it correctly, he would drown. He trusted us as he did that. That really help a lot of other people because people saw him surfing and doing adaptive surfing inspired others that would’ve been afraid to go out and trust us.”
Friends and family are now holding on to the memories that they made with Chris Skinner. For Richard Kaplan, a friend of Chris Skinner, one of those memories was when Skinner decided to go surfing.
“Watching him do that was so inspiring,” Kaplan said. “Here we are, able-bodied people … complaining, this hurts, that hurts, and then you see a guy like this who has the courage to go out and still enjoy life.”
Chris Skinner did grow up surfing but it wasn’t something that he thought about a lot following his accident. It wasn’t until he met Brock Johnson and started to go and watch the adaptive surf events was when his interest returned. Once he got back on the board, there was no stopping Chris Skinner.
“It was something like an adrenaline rush,” Suzie Skinner said.
Prior to his return to surfing, Chris Skinner and his family lived in the mountains of Radford, Virginia, in a house on top of a hill.
“Chris couldn’t even go out in the yard because our yard was just all uneven,” Suzie Skinner said.
Suzie said that the family moved to the Myrtle Beach area purposefully so that her husband did not have to rely on her or anybody else to take him places.
“He could take the kids, come over to Market Common and go to the ball fields, go to the playgrounds and do that all by himself and not have to rely on anybody else,” Suzie Skinner said.
Suzie Skinner added that being in an area where it was warmer and where the winters weren’t as bad was beneficial for Chris because he couldn’t regulate his body temperature. She also said that her husband really wanted to be by the beach.
“Our marriage, up until that point, he was always saying that if we move south, we’re going to the beach,” she recalled.
Suzie Skinner said that once they moved to the area, Chris had a newfound freedom.
“He just came alive,” Suzie Skinner said. “Just that freedom to be a dad and even as a husband, he was like I’m going to take you on a date and we’d walk to Barnes and Noble. He took them to the pool every single day over the summer, he’d take them to [Market Common], he’d take them to the state park and they’d do the little nature program stuff that was there.”
Sharp said that despite his love for adventure, Skinner’s top priority was his family.
“[He] was so into his family that he wasn’t going to show up surfing or biking if his children had ballet or a soccer game,” Sharp said. “He might not have participated as much as some people but only because his number one commitment was his family.”
He was scared to have kids. He was terrified because he didn’t want to let them down. He felt that because of his paralysis how could he really be a dad? But he figured he dad. He was an amazing dad. He put everything he had in those kids.
“They revered him for his courage,” Kaplan said. “He instilled so many incredible values in everybody he knew, he was known by everybody in his neighborhood.”
The Skinners met after Chris was in a car accident leaving him paralyzed. While he was recovering, Suzie was Chris’ physical therapist.
“She fell in love with his heart,” Kaplan said. “A young, beautiful woman who sacrificed so much for this man that she loved.”
Suzie said Chris was an open book from the beginning of their relationship.
“Other people wouldn’t talk about [their injury],” Suzie Skinner said. “Chris, from the moment you said hi to him, he would tell you everything. He could tell you every single detail. He could tell you about the accident, everything that happened with different friends, different family members, just the whole everything.”
Suzie said that you knew the difference when it came to a good day with Chris Skinner and a bad one.
“If he was having a good day, you knew it and he was feeling fun and being funny,” she recalled. “If he was having a bad day, you knew it. But you knew exactly why. He was so in touch with his thoughts and why he was feeling exactly the way he was feeling. It was really neat to talk to a person like that.”
Suzie Skinner described her husband as a very driven person.
“If he had his eyes on something, it didn’t matter what anybody said or did, believe in him or not believe in him, he’s extremely competitive,” Suzie Skinner said. “If they didn’t believe in him, it was just fuel.”
As Chris Skinner adjusted to being in a wheelchair, the opportunity to speak to students about his story came when he returned to Radford University to get his degree. At first, Chris Skinner declined – a decision that his wife said bugged him. In the end, he decided to tell his story.
Suzie Skinner said that he put together a PowerPoint presentation and since that first presentation, Skinner has been to classrooms across Virginia and up and down the East Coast, telling his story.
“It’s the same presentation he used for the next 15 years,” Suzie Skinner said. “It didn’t change that much. He started talking to those freshmen classes and speaking at orientations and it went off from there. And he loved it.”
Suzie Skinner said that her husband spoke to over a million students during his time as a motivational speaker. Some of those students even turned up years later.
“There was a kid, this one year we met at Coastal Carolina, he saw Chris and came running over him saying ‘You spoke to me in high school and totally changed my direction,’” Suzie Skinner recalled.
The student told the Skinners that he ended up getting a scholarship on the football team.
“He only went for it after he went and heard Chris speak,” Suzie Skinner said.
While many viewed Skinner as an inspiration due to the challenges he overcame daily, Sharp saw Skinner differently.
“I knew him enough that I didn’t see him through the lens of his disability, I just knew him as a human-being,” Sharp said.
A moment Sharp will never forget was when Skinner handled a disgruntled person ahead of a surfing competition near Springmaid Pier.
“He and his whole family pull up in their van and he has a motorized wheelchair pulled by a trailer,” Sharp recalled. “And this guy got out of his car and was really rude to them because Chris was taking up two parking spaces and in my mind I’m like ‘What are you doing? This guy is trying to load his wheelchair.’ And Chris just looked at the guy and gave him a peace sign, he was actually wearing a t-shirt that had a peace sign, and he said ‘It’s okay brother. I love you, man. I love you.’”
Sharp described another memory from 2015 when he was taking people on adaptive bike rides and had an idea for helping Skinner get back on a bicycle.
“We had this idea of putting a free rule bike and attaching it to a hand cycle from behind so the person in the back could peddle and help provide a little extra motor for the bike,” Sharp said. “I loaded the stuff up in a truck and went over to Chris’ house. Chris hadn’t biked in a number of years and I was like ‘Let’s do it.’”
Sharp said Skinner was afraid at first but eventually got into it. Skinner’s kids joined in on the fun as well, making for one of Sharp’s best moments with Skinner.
“That was one of the happiest moments with Chris, just to see that joy,” Sharp said.
While Skinner had constant love and support from family and friends, he was also supported by a four-legged companion – a Yorkie named Zoey. Skinner’s choice of dog surprised Kaplan, who’s non-profit trains service animals for disabled veterans.
“When he originally contacted us for a service dog, I was pretty much under the impression that what he wanted was a big dog that could help him with mobility and stability, that could keep him from falling,” Kaplan said.
But that’s not what Skinner wanted. Suzie said Chris chose Zoey and Zoey chose Chris instantly. She said Zoey crawled up Chris’ body to lick him on the face while the larger dogs sat beside him. She explained Chris couldn’t feel anything below his shoulder and Zoey was the only one he could feel.
“He wanted a small dog to be his constant companion, to serve him in different ways,” Kaplan said.
Zoey was trained to get Skinner’s medicine, pick up items that he dropped, get help when needed, summon other people in the house and even help Skinner when he was having trouble sleeping.
“The dog would sleep in the crook of his neck at night and if he had trouble breathing or a disturbed sleep like nightmares the dog would wake him up,” Kaplan said. “I mean the dog was his life.”
Kaplan said that Zoey not only impacted Skinner’s life for the better but also for Skinner’s family.
“She gave everybody else in the house a sense of relief and a sense of freedom because they knew he wasn’t alone, that he had a dog that could go get his phone and his medication, whatever he needed,” Kaplan said.
These memories and countless others will guide Skinner’s friends and family as the mourn and celebrate the life of a man that impacted so many.
“It’s hard and it’s emotional,” Suzie Skinner said. “What’s so comforting is that I know that he’s in heaven. He lived his entire life for God. There’s so much comfort in that.”