The family of Odell Cochran stood Friday on the site of the former Conway Police Station in Downtown Conway where their “gentle giant” worked for almost four decades.
Their goal was to make sure that everyone knows that they’ll never forget the brother, cousin and co-worker, who was loved and admired by all.
They offered refreshments, enjoyed visiting with friends and family and released balloons, but almost all of the 65 to 70 people who took part in the event remembered Odell, whose life was taken from him way too soon on March 5, 2020. He was 65-years-old.
His sister, Reat Gore, said Friday’s event was all about honoring her brother, who was a “big pillar for Conway” during the 38 years he spent with the Conway Police Department. She said everybody knew her brother, who was wonderful with children and stepped in to help anytime he knew that his friends needed something done.
In his off time, he painted homes and, Gore said, he was trained to paint by Norwood Steele, who was also a family member.
“He served everybody and never did anything for himself,” she said.
He loved to cook collards, turkey necks and wings, fried chicken and more to share with others.
“If everybody had a brother like Odell…love would be everywhere,” she said.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long said they were celebrating that his memory is still alive and the department plans to keep it that way.
Its Rookie of the Year award now carries Cochran’s name and the new police office In Downtown Conway will be known as the Odell Cochran Downtown Conference Center.
He called Cochran a peacemaker, who was larger than life in this community and who loved being a policeman.
He retired after 25 years, but then returned for 13 more.
Horry County crime scene investigator Jill Domagauer, who began as a dispatcher with the Conway Police Department, called herself “one of Cochran’s kids,” saying he taught her much.
“I carry him with me everyday and I want to let y’all know how much he was to me and he still is to me,” she said.
Long said Cochran left big shoes to fill.
Gore said Friday’s gathering to remember Cochran won’t be the last, adding that as long as she has breath she’ll bring folks together on the anniversary of her brother’s death to remember him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.