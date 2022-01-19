Horry County Schools will be having a distance learning day this Friday, January 21, in anticipation of wintry weather.
The district sent an email to parents and staff on Wednesday afternoon, saying that all school and office buildings will be closed and all activities including athletics will be canceled.
“All HCS employees will work remotely with the exception of school-based nutrition services staff, bus drivers, maintenance technicians, and building services staff,” the email read.
Those employees will be able to make up the day based upon schedules provided by their supervisors, the district said.
This distance learning day will not have to be made up, since HCS is approved by the South Carolina Department of Education as an eLearning district.
Student instruction will be provided through SeeSaw (for kindergarten through second grade), and Google Classroom for grades three through 12. Completion of assignments posted for each class will be used to document student attendance for the day.
Students who are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers will have the opportunity to complete assignments at a later date. Any technical issues should be reported to the student’s teacher.
The district said they will continue to monitor conditions across the county to determine when in-person school can safely resume. Parents should check Parentlink email messages, local media, the district and school websites, and social media for the latest information on school closings or delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.