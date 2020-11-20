1106 MB-NMB football_JM04.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s J.J. Jones rushes as the Seahawks fall to North Myrtle Beach 34-6 on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Myrtle Beach 49 Beaufort 37 (FINAL)

Carolina Forest 42 Dutch Fork 63 (FINAL)

North Augusta 10 North Myrtle Beach 35 (FINAL)

