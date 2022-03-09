Little River's first Jimmy John’s sandwich shop location has opened.

Located at 2353 Highway 9 E., the sandwich shop is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches.

“This will be our first store in Little River and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” owner Logan Rogers said in a release. “Whether it’s in our new store, through contactless delivery or ordered through our Freaky Fast Rewards® loyalty program – our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”

Rogers said he plans to hire about 15 employees. Anyone interested in applying can apply through Indeed.

Founded in 1983, Jimmy John’s serves fast and fresh sandwiches in communities across the country and has more than 2,700 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s in Little River is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will deliver sandwiches right to your door if you are inside the delivery area. The sandwich shop also offers catering. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at 843-390-0363 or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com or through the Jimmy John’s mobile app.