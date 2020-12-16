Police arrested a fourth person in connection to a Conway shooting in September that left two people hurt.
Reginald Evans, Jr., 19, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records. Evans faces five counts of attempted murder.
The shooting took place on the 1100 block of Boundary Street in Conway Sept. 22.
Police said Evans is one of three people accused of firing into a vehicle and apartment. Two people in the apartment were shot. Both of them survived.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Perry Taylor of Conway in connection to the case Nov. 24. Taylor is also charged with five counts of attempted murder. Taylor was denied bond, records show.
Conway police arrested Anquon Smoot, 22, of Florence, and 21-year-old Jahnyshia Dozier of Conway Dec. 3.
Smoot also faces five counts of attempted murder. Police charged Dozier with accessory to a felony before the fact. Dozier was released from jail Dec. 5; bail had been set at $25,000.
