For anyone planning to take to the beach for Independence Day weekend in Myrtle Beach, be prepared for hot temperatures.

The good news is there is a low risk of rip currents and the potential for good surfing waves.

On Saturday, temperatures and the heat index rise with a high near the 90s at the beach but even higher inland, according to the National Weather Service. There will also be a light southeast wind about 5 to 10 mph in the morning and winds could gust as high as 16 mph later in the day.

The heat index Saturday is expected to reach close to 100, forecasters say. Saturday also has a 20% chance of precipitation.

Sunday temperatures will reach in the 90s with the heat index rising above 100 with a high near 91 degrees.

Meteorologist Carl Morgan with the NWS in Wilmington said forecasters anticipate announcing a heat advisory.

“It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures reaching the 90s and feeling like it’s in the 100s,” Morgan said. “Even at the beach, there will only be a little bit of a sea breeze so along the beaches it will be a little more tolerable...”

Morgan said that in terms of breaking waves, those could be two to three feet, with the rip current over the weekend being low to moderate, which means that he does expect there to be potentially strong currents around so people will need to use extra cautious in general.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a chance of thunderstorms and could see a high around 93 degrees, according to the NWS.

There is a 30% chance of precipitation on Tuesday for the Fourth of July, but it's forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low of 76.

