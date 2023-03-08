The Little Golden Town of Aynor has four residents who want to make a difference by taking the open seat on the Aynor Town Council dais.
“I’m excited that we’ve got this much interest in the council seat,” said Aynor Mayor John Gardner. “Whoever gets it will have some pretty big shoes to fill.”
An election will take place on March 21 for the seat left by the passing of longtime council member Tony Godsey, Sr. Only citizens registered to vote in the Town of Aynor are eligible to vote for this election, and voting will take place at Aynor Town Hall.
With four candidates, Gardner said he expects there may be a need for a runoff vote when it’s all said and done.
Michael Dorman
Michael Dorman, owner of Dorman Site Work, is a graduate of Conway High School and he moved to the Galivants Ferry area in 1995. He and his wife built their home in 2018 in Aynor.
“I love the people and the community of Aynor, it’s a wonderful town with wonderful people,” Dorman said.
He’s a member of Aynor United Methodist Church, he said, and serves as a trustee at the church. He’s also a member of their Safety Team. In 2022, Dorman said he was appointed by Mayor Gardner to serve on the Ride IV Advisory Committee.
“I’ve really enjoyed serving on it,” Dorman said.
He and his wife, Beverly, have five children who have all attended Aynor schools. Dorman said he is not, to his knowledge, a relative to the other Dorman family that runs the Palmetto Farms store in downtown Aynor.
The main issue that seems to be on all the candidates’ minds is the growth happening in and around Aynor, and how to best deal with it to move with the times, but also keep the “Little Golden Town” feel.
“Whether we are for the growth or against the growth, we can’t stop it,” Dorman said. “The growth is here. We need to make the best decisions we can. If I’m elected, I’d like to work closely with the other members to help Aynor adjust to the growth that’s happening.”
He said he thinks there are many possibilities out there for Aynor.
“I would like to see a safe and prosperous town where existing residents want to stay, and new residents want to live,” Dorman said.
Karla Joseph
Karla Joseph said she really wants to repay Aynor for its kindness, as the town really supported her family when her husband, Chris, passed away a few years ago.
“I want to give back to the community,” she said, noting how well she and her three sons were taken care of as they grieved the loss.
Joseph moved to Aynor in 2009 from the upstate town of Greenwood, and said what first enticed her about Aynor was the family-friendly feel and the activities going on at the time, which included a Movie in the Park.
She is on the Aynor High School Sports Booster Board, a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, and she served on the Greenfield Estates HOA Board from 2017-2022.
Her three children attend or have attended Aynor schools.
“I’m an active listener that believes education and the right people can make a difference,” she said in a recent social media post announcing her candidacy. “I want to help our community grow and be seen as a great place to live, retire, and raise your kids. I would love to bring focus to our schools, community and to help inform newcomers of what a wonderful place Aynor truly is!”
Joseph was also involved in an effort to revitalize the Aynor Chamber of Commerce, which dissolved a few years ago.
“People that come to our area that don’t know what Aynor is about don’t know these businesses exist,” she said, suggesting that maybe the town showcase one business per month to help publicize about what the town has to offer.
She referenced the recent classic car “Cruise on Main” that brought in a lot of people who wouldn’t have typically come to Aynor, she said.
“I [would like to] think of some different things outside the box to make Aynor a place people want to stop at,” Joseph said.
Tom Pennington
Tom Pennington has been an Aynor resident since 2006.
While he has worked in the cafeteria at Aynor Elementary since 2019, he was a longtime produce manager at KJ’s grocery store on Main Street.
“I work, live, and go to church here in Aynor,” Pennington said, mentioning his church home of The Rock Church in downtown.
He said he wants to be part of the growth and potential that Aynor has.
“We have so much traffic coming through, even locals that really don’t know that we’re here,” Pennington said.
The aforementioned classic car cruise-in they had in downtown Aynor had over 80 cars show up, he said, and some of the participants said, “I didn’t even know y’all existed.”
His wife Sarah used to run a thrift shop in Aynor. They have been married for 40 years and have two daughters. Their three grandchildren are students in Aynor schools.
“There’s so much potential. This is my home and I want to see it grow, and I want to be a part of it,” he said. “In order to grow, you’ve got to change. I’m hoping a new face on council will maybe inspire that change.”
Nolan Thompson
Nolan Thompson said despite his age, he still has a passion for making his town the best it can be, and it’s in his blood.
His grandfather was a magistrate in Aynor for over 20 years, and his uncle was a judge in town.
As a utilities lineman, he lives by Aynor Town Park and his wife Emily works for the solicitor’s office in Conway. They’ve been married for three years.
“Aynor is growing … I love our small little town but if we don’t grow with it, it’s going to grow in worse ways than we need,” Thompson said.
He referenced the beautifications going on in the neighboring towns of Conway and Marion.
“They’re beautiful ... cleaning up, they look real good. There’s a lot of things Aynor could do to bring in more money and attractions,” he said. “I think it’d be a good thing for Aynor.”
He clarified that by saying he didn’t want to “make it Carolina Forest,” but wanted to make efforts to get together as a town to make it more inviting for visitors.
“I’m not trying to build apartment buildings [or housing developments] … there’s so much potential,” he said. “Even though I’m young and I probably get looked over a lot, we’ve got to start somewhere.”
