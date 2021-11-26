Four people were injured in a shooting overnight near the Green Sea area of Horry County, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov said officers were called to a possible shooting on Long Branch Swamp Road. While officers were en route to the shooting, they learned that four total victims had been taken to area hospitals by personal vehicles.
There is believed to be no risk to the community, according to Moskov. The incident remains under investigation.
