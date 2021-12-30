Frank Sinatra might have left his heart in San Francisco, but Conwayite Donna Horton has left hers much farther away than that.
“It’s in Africa!”
Although she has been home from her four-month mission trip near Livingstone, Zambia for a few weeks now, her love for the people there is still burning brightly in her heart.
“I don’t know when or what for, but yes, I am going back. I just feel like every single thing I did counted so much for the Kingdom,” she said, adding that people here at home prayed for her and helped in practical ways.
“My heart has been changed in ways you wouldn’t believe…I just feel more blessed than anyone should have the right to feel. I always thought I knew God before, but I think I didn’t know him at all like I do now,” she said.
Horton is not a stranger to foreign missions. She’s been to Guatemala several times, and first went to Zambia in 2019. The 2020 trip was canceled due to COVID, but it was back on for this summer and fall.
Although Horton didn’t want to leave her family in Conway for even a short time, she just kept thinking that she wanted to go back to Africa.
Her plans were almost torpedoed by sickness shortly before the trip.
“I don’t really know. I just knew the Lord wanted me to go. After praying about it, I was supposed to go,” she said.
So she did, but what she didn’t count on then as she packed for a 17-day trip was her offer to stay after the rest of the group that she had traveled with was heading home.
When the time came for the others to leave, she just kept thinking that God was telling her to stay with one of the leaders of the Come Go With Us ministry. Although Ken Buckner needed to leave for a short time due to conflicting responsibilities, his wife Karen Buckner was needed in Livingstone where another group of helpers was set to come.
Staying on turned out to be one of the best decisions Horton’s ever made. This time she had much more of a chance to delve into the culture, meet the people and spread the love of Jesus.
After she got there, she said, “All of a sudden the Lord just impressed upon me, ‘I want you to stay here.’ I don’t even know what I thought, it was just, ‘Lord, you can’t really be saying this…I’m here. I’m excited. I’m probably just reacting to that.’ That’s what I told myself.”
According to Google, Livingstone is named for the famous Victorian missionary explorer, Dr. David Livingstone.
“A major event in 2011 was the installation of the town’s first set of traffic lights. The proximity to the Zambezi River and the spectacular Victoria Falls has led Livingstone to become a base for travelers from all over the world wanting to explore this Wonder of the World,” the Google entry says.
Horton said from the Come Go With Us compound, it was possible to see the mist coming from Victoria Falls. During the rainy season, it is possible to hear the water from the Falls. But for the three month rainy season it is impossible for people to get around at all or even go to a Bible study.
“There are places in Zambia that are nice, but most people live very modestly in a small house,” she said, adding that it isn’t unusual to go into homes and see holes in the walls. “They’re poor,” she said.
In the compound, the visitors, which included a group from North Conway Baptist Church, had several dormitory rooms with four bunk beds each, and they shared a bathroom.
Horton was able to send home pictures of elephants, giraffes, zebras and one hippo on a hill.
Horton says the giraffes and zebras get along fairly well with people, but angry elephants can be deadly. In fact, they don’t just kill people; they mutilate them.
Before she headed to Zambia, she was especially afraid of the black mamba snakes. She quotes one of her friends as saying it’s really very simple. If a black mamba bit her, she was to go sit under a shady tree and wait for a few minutes because Jesus would be right there to get her.
Strangely enough, she said, that comforted her.
She couldn’t have been happier and surer that she was in God’s will during her extended stay.
“I have never in my life walked with God the way I did in those four months in Africa. I’d wake up every morning [and think] I’m in Africa, I get to do these amazing things,” she said.
During their stay they worked with the Good News Clubs that were started by missionaries years ago. Now hundreds of children show up. The missionaries were able to give each one of them a coat.
“Their nights get cold, and they don’t have heat…,” Horton said, adding that they just wear layers of clothing.
They were also able to buy chairs to use on Saturday mornings with the Good News Clubs.
“They’re glad to be there. They’re typical kids, but they’re glad to be there,” she said.
As long as they thought she was taking a video, they’d come up and clap.
Parents typically didn’t want children walking alone from the village, about one mile away, due to the angry elephants, so they came to accompany their kids, Horton said.
After that, some of the women pointed out that they didn’t know what the kids were learning so they suggested that they start a ladies’ Bible study, which they did.
She said they started the ladies group with 12 adults. When she left there were 28 attending and they’re soon expecting as many as 40.
Because they’re not valued as women, Horton said, they wanted them to see that God used many of the women in the Bible mightily.
“It’s a Christian nation and it’s an English speaking nation. Most of them could sit there and talk to us, not everybody, but that’s why we always take an interpreter with us,” Horton said.
When they were invited to visit an area rock quarry with someone who wanted to help the people there, they agreed.
At that time the workers were using sticks with a rock on them to break up the stones at the quarry.
The visitors then got busy and began collecting hammers for the workers and offered a short devotional when they delivered them. Some of the workers then asked to speak with the missionaries saying they really needed a wheelbarrow. One of the women at Horton’s church determined that one wheelbarrow wasn’t enough, so she got a second one. The workers at the quarry were so impressed that some of them began attending the Bible study, according to Horton.
“It might be that God’s word is seeping into their hearts…That’s why the Bible study has grown by leaps and bounds. Also, because the workers were having to use their lunch hours to meet with the visitors, the Christian group gave them Lava soap wrapped with the money they were losing by stopping at lunch to hear the Word. Many of them told their instructors that they had been saved.
The Good News kids are able to earn money for learning Bible verses. They don’t have underwear or t-shirts, so the missionaries schedule sales when the children can use the coins they’ve earned for learning Bible verses and for coming to club meetings.
The group had only eight children’s Bibles, and they were gone in minutes. Some of the children pooled their coins to buy a Bible for their families.
“I don’t even try not to cry. It’d be futile,” Horton said. “We learned to love each other. I mean truly learned to love each other.”
At one point they had help from a group of 23 nurses from the Indiana Wesleyan School.
“They’re going to be the best nurses in the word. Sometime they delivered two or three babies a night,” Horton said.
The nursing students actually went out into the bush where they learned “how to do when you have nothing to do with,” she said.
On the day before she was set to leave Zambia Horton said someone told her new friends it was Donna’s last day.
“The tears started flowing…I just didn’t say a word. I just sat there sobbing. Most of them were crying and some of them started singing Something New in My Life,” she said
She remembers becoming almost hysterical with her tears.
“They sang and sang until I quit crying hard. Is that not the sweetest thing? They just knew what to do. You see why I didn’t want to leave,” she said.
Another truly life-changing experience was going to a home for the elderly. She estimates that about 20 people went in a bus and stayed a couple of hours when they witnessed to them and delivered food and cleaning supplies.
The visitors came up with the idea of getting them a television, which they did.
“Every time we go there those people are watching television, hearing the music, seeing things for the first time,” Horton said.
Another eye-opening experience was going into a prison where the group of Christians was allowed to hold a Bible study until they stopped that due to COVID.
After Horton asked and was allowed to teach in the women’s prison. She told the ladies, “We just want to teach about Jesus. He’s your hope.”
They gave them Bibles with suggested scriptures for them to look up.
After that, the ladies began asking questions and telling her their frustrations.
They left hoping to return the next day, but that day Horton was on a plane flying home. She left there determined to buy the ladies some underwear.
During her stay, Horton found that one of the things she really liked was the Zambia style of worship.
“That was one of the highlights,” Horton said.
Their church services include no announcements, just worship.
There is singing and dancing and some of the churches have choirs. Some of them meet outside under a hot tent. One of the times they went, the temperature hit 110 degrees.
She says she can’t pick a favorite thing that she did while she was in Zambia.
“Whatever I was involved in at the moment I just put my whole heart into and that became my favorite thing…I don’t know how to explain it…I could have stayed forever and not come home. I really could have,” she said.
Of course, she said, she wanted to see everybody, “but I didn’t want to come home. I just wanted to meet them somewhere, give them a hug and go back.”
She said her heart is invested 100 percent in this ministry.
“I want to go back. I want to help them more. I want to make their lives a little better. I want them to know Jesus more,” she said.
More information about Come Go With Us can be found on Facebook.
