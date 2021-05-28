Four people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Kings Highway Friday, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
The head-on collision happened on Kings Highway at 13th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
As of 11:00 a.m., the northbound lanes of Kings Highway at 13th Avenue are closed. Vest said he is unsure when the roadway will reopen.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.