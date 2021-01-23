Four people died and two others were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Harrelson Boulevard Saturday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Myrtle Beach police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Harrelson Boulevard just west of Highway 15 near Myrtle Beach International Airport.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one partially-submerged vehicle in a retention pond adjacent to the roadway and several people with severe injuries near the vehicle, the department said.
Evans said that four people were declared dead on scene.
Two others were taken to Grand Strand Hospital with injuries, according to Evans.
Myrtle Beach Fire, Myrtle Beach Police, Horry County Fire Rescue, and Horry County Police assisted in the early morning incident, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.